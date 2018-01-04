Harvey Horn Targets Sunny Edwards Showdown

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former Team GB Flyweight Harvey Horn has his sights set on a showdown with WBO Super-Flyweight Champion and Frank Warren stablemate Sunny ‘Showtime’ Edwards.

Horn, 22, got his professional career off to a winning start with an impressive third round stoppage of Denis Bartos at the Copper Box Arena on the DeGale vs. Truax World title show last month and returns to action at the same venue on February 10th.

Unbeaten Edwards is looking forward to a massive 2018 after claiming his first professional title in only his sixth fight with a stoppage victory over Ross Murray in November.

Even though Horn accepts he he is a long way from the position of calling out future opponents, he believes a future fight with Croydon native Edwards would capture the imagination of UK fight fans.

Speaking exclusively to Richard Hubbard in the latest ‘Hooks and Jabs’ column, the Peacock Gym fighter said:

“Sunny Edwards is a fight I would like, because he’s got a bit more of an outgoing personality, the build up would be good and it would sell a lot better. I know for our weight that is saying a lot, but it would be a good fight that wouldn’t be lacking in build up.

“I have a good following behind me and they know about Sunny already because there have been things on social media. It would come together well and even the press conference would be very, very good.

“I would watch it!

“I have never been one to call people out though, I would rather get called out, so Sunny won’t hold back.

“Once I get this year done with five or six fights, then I will start targeting people and start looking at the likes of Jay Harris, Joe Maphosa and Sunny.

“I will be looking to go through the domestic division and prove I am a level above, like I have done over the last few years.”

Four of the most avoided fighters in the United Kingdom return to action at the Copper Box Arena on February 10th, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Ilford Light-Heavyweight ‘Beast’ Anthony Yarde will be aiming to pick up from where he left off in 2017 after becoming the first man to stop Nikola Sjekloca with a heavy-handed display last weekend which lasted less than four rounds; Heavyweight sensation Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois is determined to start 2018 with another explosive KO after his two-round destruction of Dorian Darch; British Welterweight Champion Bradley ‘Super’ Skeete is ready to prove his World class credentials as he looks to entice one of the 147lbs Champions into a showdown in 2018 and WBO Bantamweight Champion Zolani Tete makes the second defence of his crown against former two-weight World Champion Omar Andres Narvaez.

Some of the best up-and-coming talent in the South feature on a talent-packed undercard.

All-action Welling Super-Featherweight talent Archie ‘Sharpshooter’ Sharp aims to improve his unbeaten record to 12-0; gifted Southampton Featherweight Ryan ‘The Piranha’ Garner looks to get his career back on track when he fights over four rounds; Ilford Welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz returns to the scene of his impressive TKO debut win over Duane Green stylish Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq looks to go 2-0 while Beckton Lightweight and Anthony Yarde gym mate Mohammed Bilal Ali makes his professional debut.

