El Matador Management signs super lightweight prospect

El Matador Management is proud to announce the signing of super lightweight prospect Mathew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez to a management contract.

Gonzalez, 22 years old of Ridgewood, New York is currently 2-0 with both wins coming by knockout. He began boxing at the age of 8 years old and compiled a record of 54-8 as amateur, winning the Ringside Nationals Championships and Junior Golden Gloves Nationals.

He is scheduled to fight Saturday, January 20th, 2018 at the Barclays Center, on the Errol Spence Jr. / Lamont Peterson undercard.

“I am happy to be part of the El Matador Management team” said Gonzalez. “Felipe Gomez believes in me and I know he will help guide my career in the right path. I would like to thank Lou DiBella for giving me the opportunity to be on his card at the Barclay Center. It will give me the chance to do what I do best and perform in front of my friends, family and fans.”

“Gonzalez is an exciting fighter with explosive punching power” said Gomez. “He has a good fan base that will only grow as he continues to get the exposure. I am happy to have him under my company.”

