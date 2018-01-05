Emran Hussain looking to move on with his career after much needed break

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Featherweight Emran Hussain has revealed he was carrying an injury in his last outing which resulted in the young fighter conceding the first draw of his career.

Having impressed on his debut against Ricky Leach in April before succumbing to a dubious decision in early December on British Warriors show.

The 25-year-old is back out in March after admitting his coach Alec Wilkey told him to take some time off over Christmas to recover both mentally and physically.

He said: “I had to have time off over Christmas, I wanted to get back straight back in the gym and be able to correct my last performance. I didn’t really want to but my coach Alec Wilkey insisted.”

“I had 3 camps back to back before my fight in Dec (due to 2 fights being cancelled) so I did need the time off to to recover in all fairness.

“I also had a hand injury going into my fight in December which obviously then was aggravated more so I needed the time off.

The prospect is more determined than ever after suffering his first set back in what has been a successful yet unorthodox transition in to the paid ranks.

“I was happy with my performance in my debut but not so much in my 2nd fight,” he continued.

“I feel as if I underperformed and didn’t box to even 50% of my ability. Granted I had a very tough opponent but I boxed terribly and am determined to make up for it in 2018.

“I only want to have great performances this year, I am a showman, I’m going to make sure come March everyone sees the real Emran Hussain.”

