Julius Indongo signs with new promoter

DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT has signed former unified junior welterweight world champion JULIUS “The Blue Machine” INDONGO to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement.

Sporting a record of 22-1 with 11 knockouts, the Namibia native will be relocating his training camp to Omaha, Nebraska, in preparation for his return to the ring in the United States.

Said Indongo, “I’m very happy for the opportunity to fight for DiBella Entertainment. I will make sure that I work hard in order to open doors for my fellow Namibians. It’s an unexpected dream that turned into reality. DiBella Entertainment, I’m thrilled to continue my career and achieve my goals with your promotional push.”

“I’m very excited to start working with Julius, not only is he a former unified junior welterweight world champion but also a true road warrior, winning titles in both Russia and Scotland,” said LOU DIBELLA, President of DiBella Entertainment. “He’s very serious about becoming a world champion again, including moving his training camp to the US, and I look forward to working with him toward another world title opportunity.”

Said Indongo manager MICHAEL CARTER, “We are really excited to be a part of the DiBella Entertainment family, and are extremely grateful for the opportunity. That being said, we are confident that Julius Indongo will regain every title he lost and obtain the others he was pursuing. With the backing of a solid promotional company like DiBella Entertainment, we know that Indongo will once again become a dominant force in the junior welterweight division and become an even greater source of pride to his Namibian fans and supporters.”

On December 3, 2016, Indongo traveled to Moscow, Russia, to knock out Eduard Troyanovsky in the first round to capture the IBF junior welterweight world title.

Four months later, on April 15, 2017, Indongo won a 12-round unanimous decision against Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland, adding the WBA junior welterweight world title around his waist.

In his most recent outing, fighting in the United States for the first time and in the first four-belt world title unification bout since 2004, Indongo suffered his only defeat to Terence Crawford on August 19, 2017, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

With Crawford having vacated the belts and moving up to welterweight, Indongo will begin the journey of reclaiming his previously held titles.

