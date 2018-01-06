TwitterFacebook

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS: 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship

The 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championships kicked-off last night in front of an enthusiastic crowd, despite traveling in sub-zero temperature, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium with Central New England (Greater Lowell) preliminary-round action that featured 13 exciting men’s and women’s novice class matches.

The preliminary round will conclude next Friday night (Jan. 12) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with novice and open class matches. See the complete 2018 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

“I was very happy with last night’s turnover,” Tournament Executive Director Bobby Russo said, “especially considering the wicked cold. “It’s a testament to the great fans in the Lowell area who are diehard supporters.”

Season tickets for all nine events are reasonably priced start at $75.00 (general admission). To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.lowellauditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students (ID required).

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

OFFICIAL RESULTS
 
NOVICE
(Feb. 5, 2018)
FEMALE LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)
Willow Crawford, Manchester, NH / Lowell West End
WDEC5 (3-2)
Larissa Senatus, Somerville, MA / The Ring
LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)
Michael Correa, Manchester, NH / Manchester PAL
WDEC5 (4-1)
Andre Perdomo, Lawrence, MA / Canal Street
Emmanual Adumbire, Dorchester, MA / Grealish Boxing
RSC2 (1:59)
Manpreet Singh, Belmont, MA / Nolan Bros. Boxing
LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)
Robert Tomczyk, Sterling, MA / Palladin Martial Arts
WDEC5 (3-2)
Miguel Rubio, Roxbury, MA / The Ring
Nelson Perez, Marlboro, MA / Upperkuts
WDEC5 (5-0)
Michael Daley, Wilmington, MA / Somerville Boxing
FEMALE LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)
Sara Beqo, Dorchester, MA, The Ring
WDEC5 (4-1)
Katie Colton, Waltham, MA / Boston Boxing
WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)
Alexander Lynch, Quincy, MA / Grealish Boxing
WDEC5 (5-0)
Zack Dalton, Lowell, MA / Lowell West End
Apostolus Lolos, Manchester, NH / Manchester PAL
WDEC5 (3-2)
Ramon Jimenez, Lynn, MA / Somerville Boxing Club
Ryan Petroantonio, Everett, MA / Somerville Boxing Club
WDEC5 (5-0)
Gabrial Freia, Salem, NH / Haverhill Downtown Boxing
MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)
Steven Baez, Lowell, MA / Lowell West End
W4-1
Gregory Bone, Watertown, MA / Nolan Bros. Boxing
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)
Jesse Batanda, Nashua, NH / Nashua Pal
RSC3 (1:16)
Sebastian Rodriguez, Watertown, MA / Noland Bros Boxing
HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)
Jarrid Digangi, Reading / Union Street
WDEC5 (5-0)
Aidan Flaherty, Clinton, MA / Palladin Martial Arts
John Hamre, Framingham, MA / Upperkuts
WDEC5 (3-2)
William Karafelis, Boston, MA / The Ring

 

72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

2ND Preliminary Rounds – Friday, Jan. 12
Quarterfinals – Friday, Jan. 19
Semifinals: – Thursday, Jan. 25
Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 1

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 8
Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 15
Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Feb. 21
Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 22

