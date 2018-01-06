FIRST-ROUND RESULTS: 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship
The 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championships kicked-off last night in front of an enthusiastic crowd, despite traveling in sub-zero temperature, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium with Central New England (Greater Lowell) preliminary-round action that featured 13 exciting men’s and women’s novice class matches.
The preliminary round will conclude next Friday night (Jan. 12) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with novice and open class matches. See the complete 2018 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.
“I was very happy with last night’s turnover,” Tournament Executive Director Bobby Russo said, “especially considering the wicked cold. “It’s a testament to the great fans in the Lowell area who are diehard supporters.”
Season tickets for all nine events are reasonably priced start at $75.00 (general admission). To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.lowellauditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students (ID required).
Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.
72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule
(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)
Central New England (Greater Lowell)
2ND Preliminary Rounds – Friday, Jan. 12
Quarterfinals – Friday, Jan. 19
Semifinals: – Thursday, Jan. 25
Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 1
New England Tournament of Champions
Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 8
Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 15
Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Feb. 21
Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 22