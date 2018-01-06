FIRST-ROUND RESULTS: 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championships kicked-off last night in front of an enthusiastic crowd, despite traveling in sub-zero temperature, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium with Central New England (Greater Lowell) preliminary-round action that featured 13 exciting men’s and women’s novice class matches.

The preliminary round will conclude next Friday night (Jan. 12) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with novice and open class matches. See the complete 2018 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

“I was very happy with last night’s turnover,” Tournament Executive Director Bobby Russo said, “especially considering the wicked cold. “It’s a testament to the great fans in the Lowell area who are diehard supporters.”

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

NOVICE

(Feb. 5, 2018)

FEMALE LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Willow Crawford, Manchester, NH / Lowell West End

WDEC5 (3-2)

Larissa Senatus, Somerville, MA / The Ring

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Michael Correa, Manchester, NH / Manchester PAL

WDEC5 (4-1)

Andre Perdomo, Lawrence, MA / Canal Street

Emmanual Adumbire, Dorchester, MA / Grealish Boxing

RSC2 (1:59)

Manpreet Singh, Belmont, MA / Nolan Bros. Boxing

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Robert Tomczyk, Sterling, MA / Palladin Martial Arts

WDEC5 (3-2)

Miguel Rubio, Roxbury, MA / The Ring

Nelson Perez, Marlboro, MA / Upperkuts

WDEC5 (5-0)

Michael Daley, Wilmington, MA / Somerville Boxing

FEMALE LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Sara Beqo, Dorchester, MA, The Ring

WDEC5 (4-1)

Katie Colton, Waltham, MA / Boston Boxing

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Alexander Lynch, Quincy, MA / Grealish Boxing

WDEC5 (5-0)

Zack Dalton, Lowell, MA / Lowell West End

Apostolus Lolos, Manchester, NH / Manchester PAL

WDEC5 (3-2)

Ramon Jimenez, Lynn, MA / Somerville Boxing Club

Ryan Petroantonio, Everett, MA / Somerville Boxing Club

WDEC5 (5-0)

Gabrial Freia, Salem, NH / Haverhill Downtown Boxing

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Steven Baez, Lowell, MA / Lowell West End

W4-1

Gregory Bone, Watertown, MA / Nolan Bros. Boxing

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Jesse Batanda, Nashua, NH / Nashua Pal

RSC3 (1:16)

Sebastian Rodriguez, Watertown, MA / Noland Bros Boxing

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)

Jarrid Digangi, Reading / Union Street

WDEC5 (5-0)

Aidan Flaherty, Clinton, MA / Palladin Martial Arts

John Hamre, Framingham, MA / Upperkuts

WDEC5 (3-2)

William Karafelis, Boston, MA / The Ring

72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

2ND Preliminary Rounds – Friday, Jan. 12

Quarterfinals – Friday, Jan. 19

Semifinals: – Thursday, Jan. 25

Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 1

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 8

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 15

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Feb. 21

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 22

