TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua doesn’t have the balls to face him

Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tyson fury has been away from the ring for more than two years after his drug scandal. He has now been cleared to fight again and is shifting weight fast in his attempt to be crowned Heavyweight world champion once again.

In his latest Twitter rant has claimed Anthony Joshua doesn’t have the balls to fight him.

Boxing Tickets Looking for Boxing Tickets? Click Here and browse our boxing tickets page or visit Ticket Sellers directly >>> Ticketmaster UK, Ticketmaster USA, Eventim, Stubhub Viagogo, Ebay UK, Ebay USA, The Ticket Factory

Fans were quick to share their views:

Fury has claimed he doesn’t need a warm up to face the undefeated IBF, IBO and WBA world champion Anthony Joshua.

Some fans weren’t happy with Fury’s and think he needs a warm up fight to shake off any ring rust:

Anthony Joshua has yet to respond to the latest Fury Tweets and maybe he won’t, maybe he will wait and let his hand’s do the talking in the ring. 2018 is an interesting year and who knows we actually might see Fury vs Joshua in a UK mega fight – It’s too good a fight not to happen.

Read more articles about: ,
See Also

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US