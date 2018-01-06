Video: Watch rising star David Benavidez become boxing’s youngest world champion in win over Ronald Gavril ahead of their rematch

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The highly anticipated rematch has been set for Saturday, Feb. 17 in Las Vegas, but boxing fans will have the chance to watch the first world title bout between rising star David Benavidez and tough contender Ronald Gavril via SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel. The full fight is also available on SHOWTIME ON DEMAND® SHOWTIME ANYTIME® and SHOWTIME stand-alone streaming service.

At 20 years, 9 months old, Benavidez became boxing’s youngest world champion – and the youngest ever in the super middleweight division – with a split decision victory over Gavril in a SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® main event that took place on Sept. 8 from The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Benavidez (19-0, 17 KOs) won the previously vacated WBC Super Middleweight belt after beating the former European amateur standout Gavril (18-2, 14 KOs) in what Benavidez later described as quite possibly the “Fight of the Year.”

One scorecard had Gavril winning 116-111, with Benavidez winning on the other two scorecards, 116-111 and 117-111.

Benavidez-Gavril II is set to co-feature Danny Garcia vs. Brandon Rios welterweight showdown live on SHOWTIME® from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with DSG Promotions. The Benavidez-Gavril rematch is co-promoted by Sampson Boxing. Tickets for the live event are available at AXS.com.

