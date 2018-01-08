TwitterFacebook

Brandon Robinson takes on Juan Zapata

Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Rising super middleweight prospect, Brandon Robinson will take on 18-fight veteran Juan Zapata in a six-round bout as part of Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Showcase 1 on Friday, January 26th at The SugarHouse Casino.

Robinson is promoted by King’s Promotions.

“I want to thank Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions for grooming me to be a world champion, and allowing me to be on this card,” said Robinson. “Zapata is a solid fighter, who likes to be aggressive. I am just looking to stay high and tight in our defense, and stay sharp, and it should be a nice fight.”

Boxing Betting

Robinson of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania has a record of 8-1 with six knockouts, with those eight wins coming in a row.

The 29 year-old is coming off the biggest win of his career as he won an eight-round unanimous decision over respected Christopher Brooker on December 1st at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Boxing Tickets Looking for Boxing Tickets? Click Here and browse our boxing tickets page or visit Ticket Sellers directly >>> Ticketmaster UK, Ticketmaster USA, Eventim, Stubhub Viagogo, Ebay UK, Ebay USA, The Ticket Factory

Robinson also has a first-round knockout over previously undefeated Brandon Clark (2-0) on September 8th, 2017. Robinson completed a perfect 2017, by registering all eight of his wins during last calendar year.

In Zapata, Robinson is taking on a 12-year veteran who has faced eight undefeated opponents. The 33 year-old Zapata is a native of Bronx, New York by way of Honduras.

Zapata is looking for his 2nd consecutive win, as he is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Freddy Oporta on September 30th in Honduras.

Said Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions, “This is a nice opportunity for Brandon. He is fighting a tough guy who has fought great competition. With a win, Brandon will be back on one of our cards this spring.”

Tickets for ‘Real Deal Showcase Series I’, priced at $125, $75 and $50 are NOW ON SALE and may be purchased at www.SugarhouseEntertainment.com

Read more articles about: ,
See Also

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US