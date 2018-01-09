TwitterFacebook

Super Middleweights Humberto “Tito” Velasquez and Thomas “Top Dogg” Williams Jr. Clash Feb 17 in El Paso Texas

Prince Ranch Boxing’s super middleweight prospect, Humberto “Tito” Velasco (18-1-1 12KOs) will return to action on February 17th in El Paso, Texas as he takes on Thomas “Top Dogg” Williams Jr. (20-3-1 14KOs) on the undercard of an event headlined by Devon Alexander vs. Victor Ortiz which will be broadcast globally on FOX.

“It is an honor to fight on such a big platform and against an opponent who has fought for a world title” said Humberto Velasco in regard to his fight. “I have a great team around me in Prince Ranch Boxing and Sugar Promotions that supports me, and puts me in the best situation. I can’t wait to show the fans what I am capable of.”

“Humberto Velasco is an exciting fighter, who the fans love to watch and will continue to watch once they get more familiar with him, “said Greg Hanney, President of Prince Ranching Boxing. “Our goal is to keep him very active and get him into a big fight.”

“We have done our homework and we know Velasco is the type of talent who can help Sugar Promotions.” Oscar Vazquez, CEO of Sugar Promotions stated. “We are ready to make a run for a world title in the coming year, but we are not looking past Thomas Williams Jr, who is a very talented fighter in his own right. This is the type of fight that could end up on many people’s “fighter of the year” list. We believe a great performance by Velasco will take him to the next level.

