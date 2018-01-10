FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Brandon Rios on Danny Garcia: “Everybody knows my style; I’m coming to fight!”

Feb. 17 marks an important date for former lightweight world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios, as he will return to the ring against two-division champion Danny Garcia. The welterweight matchup will take place live on SHOWTIME from the Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Nev. on a Premier Boxing Champions telecast.

For Rios, who was once a wrecking ball at 135 and 140 pounds, this will give him a chance to get back into the title hunt. Following a press conference from the Conga Room in L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, Rios spoke on the Garcia fight.

“Everybody knows my style,” Rios said. “I’m not here to dance, I’m coming to fight. I’m going in there with my heart out to show the world that I’m still one of the best out there.”

Rios suffered a defeat at the hands of Tim Bradley in November of 2015 and he didn’t appear to be himself, as he lacked energy and a game plan, eventually being stopped in the ninth round.

“I feel strong and I feel rejuvenated,” said Rios of his current state. “My body needed some rest because all of my fights are wars. It took a toll on my body and now I feel as good as ever. I’m ready to show the world a different Brandon Rios.”

For this fight, Rios has linked back up with his former trainer Robert Garcia, who he has worked with dating back to his amateur days.

“I’m always confident when I get in the ring,” said Rios. “Having Robert Garcia in there is having my brother with me. It’s just another voice that I’m used to and that I trust. I used to not always take training and my weight as seriously as I should have. I was young and dumb and I made mistakes. Those mistakes are in my past and I’m in great shape right now.

“I’ve been training really hard to have a full gas tank on fight night,” Rios added. “I could have stayed retired but I still have it in me and there is still more I can get out of this sport. I truly love boxing and I’m excited to be back in a big fight like this.

Rios admits that it was a little bit of a test getting back in the swing of things, but that he is fully ready to go. He returned from the Bradley defeat this past June, as he stopped Aaron Herrera in the seventh round in Lancaster, Calif.

“Being back in the ring was a little bit nerve-wracking but I was happy to get the ring rust off,” Rios said of the Herrera victory. “I did what I had to do and was happy to get through that experience. I’m really thankful to be in this position to fight Danny Garcia.”

Win or lose, Feb. 17 should give us a glimpse of the Rios of old.

