Two IBO Continental titles added to Genting Arena

Two IBO Continental titles will be on the line on the undercard of Frankie Gavin’s IBO Welterweight World Title shot in Birmingham next month.

Redditch’s Andrew Robinson and Birmingham’s Craig Cunningham clash for the vacant middleweight crown whilst Ludlow’s Craig Morris will defend his recently acquired strap against Leek’s Andy Keates.

Robinson, a former WBO European and British Title challenger, has won his last two contests and has set his sights belt for 2018 with Cunningham, a WBO International silver champion and two-weight Midlands area champion, in the opposite corner.

Morris collected his Ibo strap with a deserved points victory over Ryan Fields last month. The former |Midlands champion makes a first defence against the dangerous Keates – himself a two-weight Midlands champion.

The top of the bill at the Genting Arena, promoted by BCB Promotions and sponsored by BWI Events, on Friday, 23rd February sees Birmingham’s Frankie Gavin challenge Africa’s Bethuel Ushona for the IBO Welterweight crown.

Undefeated Wolverhampton bantamweight, Kyle Williams, challenges Jordan Turner for the Midlands Area Title on the undercard which also features a local derby as Birmingham’s Matt Sen takes on Wolverhampton’s Joshua Burke in the cruiserweight division.

Tipton light heavyweight, Ricky Summers, Birmingham super bantamweight, Sean Davis, Birmingham super welterweight Mussab Abubaker, West Bromwich light heavyweight Tom Stokes and Coventry’s Dilly Singh also feature.

Tickets are on sale now from theticketfactory.com from £40 or by calling 0844 338 0338.

