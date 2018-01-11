TwitterFacebook

Claressa Shields Final Workout Quotes

Unified Women’s Super Middleweight World Champion Claressa Shields spoke to media at a workout session in her hometown of Flint, Mich., before she departed to Verona, N.Y. to defend her 168-pound titles against undefeated IBF mandatory challenger Tori Nelson tomorrow night, Friday, Jan. 12 live on SHOWTIME.

Shields will weigh in this afternoon prior to tomorrow night’s ShoBox: The New Generation telecast from Turning Stone Resort Casino. The telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT and features the battle of two undefeated 140-pound prospects Shohjahon Ergashev and Sonny Fredrickson and Jesse Hernandez making his ShoBox return against Ernesto Garza.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are currently on sale for $75 for the first two rows of ringside, $65 for remaining ringside seats and all others priced at $49 and $37, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the Turning Stone Resort Box Office at 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.

Here is what the 22-year old Shields had to say from her hometown gym, The Berston Field House:

CLARESSA SHIELDS

“I feel great. I really pushed myself this camp. It was a longer camp than usual so I’ve had ample time to get ready. Tori nelson has been doing a lot of trash talking but I’m going to show her that she may be 17-0, but she’s never fought a girl like me before.

“I may only have 4 professional fights to my name, but I have plenty of amateur experience. I’ve fought girls that are 16-0, I don’t see anywhere on her record where she’s fought an undefeated fighter of that caliber.

“I’ve prepared for this fight the same way that I always do. I haven’t done anything special. I focus on myself, not my opponents.

“In the 6th or 7th round, Nelson goes down.

“Once I beat Nelson, I do want to fight Christina Hammer, but I’m taking it one fight at a time. I’d like to fight at least one time at 154 pounds before taking on Hammer.”

