Tickets are on sale for Carl Frampton vs Nonito Donaire

Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated Featherweight showdown between former two-weight World Champion Carl Frampton MBE and former four-weight World Champion Nonito Donaire.

Belfast hero Frampton (24-1, 14 KO’s) and Filipino icon Donaire (38-4, 24 KO’s) collide at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday 21st April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The blockbuster bout will be one of the biggest fights to take place in Belfast in recent years and a make-or-break fight for both men.

“It’s a brilliant fight – a four-weight World Champion against a two-weight World Champion,” said Frampton.

“Has a bigger ‘away’ fighter ever come to fight in Belfast before? I don’t think there’s been a bigger name than Nonito Donaire and he’s coming to fight a local guy in his hometown.”

“But I think both of us are in the same situation – a slip-up here and one of us might never fight for a World Title again. There’s a lot on the line for both guys.”

Tickets for Frampton vs. Donaire are available to purchase from the SSE Arena Belfast Box Office, www.ssearenabelfast.com and 028 9073 9074.

Tickets range from £40 (Tier) to £400 (Inner Ring Hospitality):

£400 – Inner Ring Hospitality

£250 – Outer Ring Hospitality

£150 – Floor

£120 – Central Tier/Floor

£100 – Floor

£80 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier

