Lucas Matthysse: I’ve beaten the best at 140 pounds, and now I’ll beat the best at 147 pounds

Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) hosted a media workout today in Indio, Calif. ahead of his 12-round fight against Tewa Kiram (38-0. 28 KOs) for the vacant WBA Welterweight World Championship on Jan. 27, 2018 in a special double main event at the “Fabulous” Forum Inglewood, Calif. In the second part of the double main event, Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) will defend his WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles against Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) in a 12-round battle. The doubleheader will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

On the non-televised portion of the card, Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (33-2, 18 KOs), who will return in 10-round super lightweight fight against a soon-to-be announced opponent, and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs), who is preparing for his 2018 comeback on a soon-to-be announced card, also participated in the workout. Featherweight prospect and training partner of the fighters, Javier Martinez (4-0, 3 KOs), also was in attendance as he prepares to open the night of action in a six-round bout.

Here’s what today’s participants had to say at the media workout:

LUCAS MATTHYSSE, Former Interim WBC Super Lightweight

Champion:

“Training camp has been excellent. I did a little bit of training in Argentina before coming here. to Indio. Training with Joel Diaz and the entire team has been great. I know that Tewa Kiram is a hard puncher and can fight on the outside, but on Jan. 27 I’ll become world champion. I’ve beaten the best at 140 pounds, and now I’ll beat the best at 147 pounds. A win against Kiram will put me at the top of the division.”

MARCELINO LOPEZ, Super Lightweight Contender:

“Whether I not I know who my opponent is does not make a difference. I will still train hard. When I knocked out Pablo Cesar Cano, it was a great victory for me because he’s a tough former world champion. He’s fought the best and has fought to decisions with them as well. I finished the fight in two rounds, and I know I’ll be having bigger and better fights in the future because of that.”

VERGIL ORTIZ, JR., Super Lightweight Prospect:

“Lucas Matthysse is a great person and a funny guy. Sparring with him was great. You have to watch out because he hits hard and has a lot of tricks. I feel like I’ll do my best under the Joel Diaz training camp. I feel like I won’t slack off with him and do my best. Maybe in 2018 my knockout streak will end as I fight tougher and tougher opponents.”

DANIEL MARTINEZ, Featherweight Prospect:

“Whatever they put in my way in this new year, I’ll do. I’d like to fight more rounds and fight better opponents. I want to move up the rankings this year and be in very tough fights.”

ERIC GOMEZ, President of Golden Boy Promotions:

“This fight with Lucas Matthysse was mandated by the WBA. This is a dangerous fight. He’s an undefeated puncher with a great style, and they’re both big punchers. I know it’s going to be a great fight, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Matthysse vs. Kiram is a 12-round fight for the vacant WBA Welterweight World Championship and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Box and Galaxy Promotions. Linares vs. Gesta, a 12-round fight for the WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Championships is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle,” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The non-televised undercard action will be streamed live on RingTV.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET.

