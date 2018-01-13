FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Smith-Braehmer Ali Trophy semi-final set for Nuremberg February 24

The Ali Trophy semi-final clash in the super middleweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series between Callum Smith (23-0, 17 KOs) and Juergen Braehmer (49-3, 35 KOs) takes place at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Germany on February 24.

“We are very much looking forward to bring the Ali Trophy experience to Nuremberg on February 24,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer

“Smith vs. Braehmer – England vs. Germany – it’s a classic anyway, but this one pits youth vs. experience. Smith is eager to show the world he is the best while Braehmer is entering the last chance saloon. The outcome is unpredictable, it’s going to be a thrilling night in Germany and a fitting event for the last of our semi-final fixtures.“

Both 27-year-old Smith and 39-year-old Braehmer appeared as serious contenders to win the Muhammad Trophy with their quarter-final performances last year.

Britain’s Smith claimed a 116-112, 117-110, 117-111 victory on the judges’ cards and advanced to the semi-final after a thrilling match against Sweden’s Erik Skoglund at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Germany’s Braehmer proved age is just a number when he beat American hope Rob Brant in dominant fashion at the Kongresshalle in Schwerin with the judges scoring it 119-109, 118-110 and 116-112 in favour of the former light heavyweight world titleholder.

“I believe I will beat Jurgen Braehmer anywhere in the world and it is a nice away trip for my fans,” said 27-year-old Callum Smith before adding: “I am the better man, the younger, fresher man, and I believe I will do what needs to be done to get to the final.”

“I am looking forward to the fight,” said 39-year-old Juergen Braehmer.

“Callum is a good fighter, but I feel confident that I will win this fight. I am in this tournament because I strongly believe I have the ability to win it. Next step towards my goal is a victory in Nuremberg.”

Tickets for the Ali Trophy semi-final bout Smith vs. Braehmer will go on sale next week. Fans are asked to sign-up for ticket alerts at worldboxingsuperseries.com to receive the Ticket Link directly to their inbox, and avoid disappointment.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

27/01/2018 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World)

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

03/02/18 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World)

Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi, Russia​

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World)

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

TBC Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg, Germany

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants (at start): 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs

