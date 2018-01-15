Darren Townley is aiming for the Southern Area in 2018

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Plymouth super-lightweight Darren Townley hasn’t celebrated Christmas for three years due to his dedication to boxing.

Townley (7-2) is boxing in the New Year for the third time in a row when he has his 10th professional outing on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Love Lost’ show at the Guildhall on Feburary 9th.

The 30-year-old is used to it by now, though, and insists his willpower never wavered.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“I didn’t have much of a Christmas because obviously my main priority is the show on February 9, so I was training all the way through,” he told BCB Promotions.

“So I didn’t get to enjoy it as much as other people do, but on the plus side I didn’t come into the New Year feeling rubbish, like most people!

“I’m getting used to it now as I’ve boxed in January or February for the last three years. It doesn’t really bother me. I was still able to eat – sensibly – and just didn’t have a drink.

“My family are supportive and they know what my goals are.”

Townley, who lost to Ibrar Riyaz in July last year before returning with a win over Michael Mooney, added: “I want to build on the win over Mooney.

“The fight coming up is for a title (British Challenge) and it’s an eight-rounder and now I’m training with Carl Robson, who will make sure I’m 100% right.

“I want to look good in this fight and then I expect to have a small operation on my elbow straight afterwards. That’ll mean a couple of months out but I can still make the next BCB show, so it’s been timed well.

“By the end of the year I want a couple more good wins and then go for a title such as the Southern Area.”

Townley is joined on a packed card at the Guildhall by the likes of Wes Smith, Des Newton, Jack Bellingham, Louis Aitken, Jordan Platt and debutant Zane Turner.

The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Tickets are £35 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

Read more articles about:

See Also