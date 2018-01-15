TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte furious after Lucas Browne’s racist comment

Deontay Wilder will be busy next year most likely fighting Dillian Whyte.
Brixton heavyweight Dillian Whyte (21-1) takes on undefeated Lucas Browne (25-0) on March 24 at the O2 Arena, London.

The two fighters have traded insults for months on social media. Whyte is furious after one comment was deemed as racist, speaking to ESPN, he added:

“He called me an ‘orangutan’ on Twitter and he’s going to pay for that. I’m not going to play the ‘racist’ card but if you want to behave in such a manner then I’ll treat you accordingly. Be a scumbag and I’ll treat you like a scumbag”

Whyte sees Brown nothing more than a bully and looks to end his undefeated record:

“Browne is a bully. I’ve been putting an end to bullies my whole life. You can tell from the way he walks and talks that he’s a bully and he’s going to pay

“I expect him to try and be a bully. Bullies only know one way but sometimes they come up against people who refuse to be bullied. Browne must sleep. It’ll be like he’s taken too much Night Nurse.”

Whyte is hoping the fight is sanctioned as an official final eliminator for Wilder’s WBC title:

“It means a lot to be given a chance to shine alone. I’m not the bad guy in this one. I’ve been patient and consistent. Now the chance is here, it could end up becoming an official final eliminator for a shot at WBC world champion Deontay Wilder”

