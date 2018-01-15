Lamont Peterson and super middleweight prospect Brandon Robinson on The Abrams Boxing Hour today at 5:30 PM ET

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

TODAY!! two-division world champion Lamont Peterson and super middleweight prospect Brandon Robison will be the special guests on The Abrams Boxing Hour.

The show can be heard live around the world at 5:30 PM ET on www.wildfireradio.com and by clicking stream B.

Peterson (35-3-1, 17 Kos) will talk about his showdown with IBF Welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. that will take place this Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and live on SHOWTIME.

Robinson of Upper Darby, PA is one of the hottest prospects in the Philadelphia area.

Robinson, who is promoted by King’s Promotions has a record of 8-1 with six knockouts will talk about his 2017 where he went 8-0, and look forward to his January 26 bout against Juan Zapata at The SugarHouse Casino.

Host Marc Abrams will be discussing all the news and fight results around the world of boxing.

