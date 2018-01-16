Sparrow vs. Serrano tops Xcite Fight Night at Parx Casino

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Avery Sparrow, one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Philadelphia area, will take on seasoned veteran Jesus Serrano, of Nogales, Mexico in the main event of Xcite Fight Night at Parx Casino® on Friday, March 9. The seven-fight card begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sparrow, 9-1, 3 K0s, is unbeaten in his last five fights, including four wins in 2017 that earned him a top-15 ranking as a junior lightweight with the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Sparrow (top left) started the year in his own backyard by defeating fellow Philadelphian Anthony Burgin, followed by a short-notice victory over then-undefeated Isaelin Florian of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He closed the year just as strongly, beating Canadian standout Joey Laviolette in September and then scoring a major upset win on 11-days’ notice over WBO world-ranked Jose Lopez, of Carolina, Puerto Rico.

“I’m happy to be back in the ring,” Sparrow said. “2017 was a very good year in boxing for me. I showed the fans and the world I’m here and I’m one of the best boxers coming from Philadelphia. I’m honored to be fighting at Parx Casino so my hometown fans can watch me in another exciting fight and I’m thrilled to be the first fighter to bring world-class boxing to Parx Casino, and to give the fans what they came out to see – a knockout.”

“It is an exciting time for us to be opening the Xcite Center venue at Parx Casino,” promoter Joe Hand Sr. said. “To headline our first show with a world-rated fighter in Avery Sparrow, a fighter who I have known since the amateurs and watched grow over the years, makes it even more special.”

Serrano (top right), turned pro in 2012 and has a record of 17-5-2, 12 K0s. He also fought four times in 2017, ending the year at 3-1. He is coming off of a tough loss to undefeated Hector Tanajara of San Antonio, Texas last November.

Serrano is a pressure fighter who comes to fight. His style makes for compelling matchups, so expect fireworks when he stands across from the always-willing Sparrow.

