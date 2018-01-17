Indi Sangha: BCB Midlands Boxing Super Series

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Indi Sangha always knew he’d keep his place in the Midlands Boxing Series even after the tournament was postponed and revamped.

Sangha is one of the eight men in the running to become the Midlands super featherweight champion when the competition is done and dusted.

The participants have been paired for four six-round bouts when the elimination tournament begins on Saturday February 10, in the Stadium Suite at Walsall Football Club.

The winners will go up in distance to eight sessions for the semis, with the final the usual 10 rounds for area title bouts. Lyon Woodstock has vacated the strap that is the grand prize.

The competition will be played out over three separate shows, with the start of proceedings delayed from its original date of October 15. The revised draw was made just before Christmas.

Kane Baker, coming down from welterweight, is the new face involved and has been paired with fellow Brummie Paul Holt, the former holder of the belt that’s up-for-grabs.

Sangha, originally a late call-up due to Holt announcing his retirement after the two had boxed, remains in the fray with Joe Ducker and Waqas Mohammed no longer involved.

The 22-year-old southpaw, from Derby, now takes on Tamworth’s Louis Fielding, who was stopped in six by Holt when he became champion.

‘Indz’ holds a victory over fellow left-hander Holt, by two rounds in a six-round points call when the two clashed last September. First reserve Sangha was then called up to face Mohammed.

Unbeaten Sangha, with seven wins from seven and one TKO, believes he’s always been the wild card of the Series and insists he will cause problems for any opponent.

He said: “I was looking forward to the Series back then and I still am, I’ve got Fielding now and I need to get the win and stay in it.

“Fielding’s a tall lad at the weight, but I’m confident I’ll be able to use my jab and pick him off. I’ve been working on my strength more, so I should be hitting hard.

“I’m pleased Paul is back in it, he’ll be looking to get his revenge on me if he can and perhaps we’ll have that rematch down the line.

“I’m in this to win it, Fielding will be tough but there’s no easy fights in a competition like this. I’ll have to perform to get through.

“Not everyone will think I’ve got a chance of winning the title, but I’m confident and I believe in my skills. My story is still being made and this is a part of it.

“I’ve made my own luck to become involved and I’m not afraid of anyone. It’s a great stepping stone, to get the Midlands title on my CV and then I’ll be looking at bigger and better things.

“It feels weird to be boxing in a tournament again, it’s almost like going back to my amateur days. It’s great to have this in the Midlands and I’m ready to put on a show.”

Manny Zaber, from Old Hill, and Josh Baillie, Cumbria-born but Tamworth based, touch gloves again after the latter prevailed on a cut five rounds into their first meeting.

The other quarter-final title tie pits West Bromwich’s Jack Summers against Luke Jones, from Chasetown. Walsall’s Rachel Ball and Coventry’s Jordan Cooke also feature in the home corner.

Tickets are on sale now by contacting the boxers on Facebook or online at iboxingtickets.com. Alternatively, call the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416.

They are priced at £35 standard and £60 ringside, the latter option to include food. It will be £40 entry on the door on the night.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall will sponsor the show and host the weigh in and after-show party (over 18s). Free cars from Walsall-based firm Yellow Taxis are available for the latter.

