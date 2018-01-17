TwitterFacebook

Part 2 of 3 | Lee Selby on why Carl Frampton fight hasn’t happened

Photo by Stephen Smith/Digital Sports Photo
Lee Selby has a big domestic fight against an undefeated fighter full of confidence in the shape of Leeds Josh Warrington (26-0). The fight will take place in the hometown of Warrington with a venue yet to be announced on May 19th.

Lee will have to first defeat Warrington before he sets his eye on other targets and bigger pay days.

The fight the British public are eager to see is Lee Selby vs Carl Frampton. The fight for one for one reason or another has failed to materialise leaving boxing fans disappointed.

Lee Selby wants the Carl Frampton fight after Warrington. He told Ringnews24.com: “That’s the plan.”

However, with Carl Frampton winning and then losing the WBA Super World Featherweight title against the same opponent, Leo Santa Cruz, he may turn his attention to Lee Selby’s IBF title after his fight against Nonito Donaire.

The Frampton fight perhaps is easier to make now that there is only one belt holder:

“I’m not sure, to be honest. I’m not sure how difficult fights are to be made to be honest. I just do my job and stay in the gym and leave all the negotiating to my managers.

“I don’t whether it’s hard to make or easy. I haven’t got a clue to be honest.”

The fight has been muted for a few years now. A frustrated Selby isn’t sure why the fight hasn’t happened:

“Haven’t got a clue – I know all the fans want to see the fight. It’s not down to my heart; it’s not down to my behalf to why the fight hasn’t materialised.

“I’m good to fight anyone. I’m not worried about taking risks or risking getting beat.”

Fighting in Ireland would faze some fighters but not Selby:

“I’m happy to fight anybody as a fighter like that. I’m happy to fight anybody, anywhere. That’s how I want to be remembered ‘who fought the best’.”

Part 3 coming soon…

