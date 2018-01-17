World title fight added to BoxNation

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

BoxNation is set to get 2018 off to a bang this weekend when undefeated IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr makes the first defence of his title against former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson.

‘The Channel of Champions’ will air the mouth-watering clash exclusively live in the UK and Ireland this Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In a talent-stacked division 28-year-old Spence is regarded by many as the number one fighter at welterweight and will be looking to prove that unequivocally this year but must first get past a formidable challenger in Peterson.

The Washington DC native Peterson is known for his aggressive and come-forward approach in the ring, collecting world titles at 140 and 147 pounds while facing some of the biggest names in the sport, including Danny Garcia, Amir Khan and Timothy Bradley.

This Saturday night’s clash, exclusively live on BoxNation, is sure to have fans on the edge of their seats with the exciting Spence coming-off a dominant 11th round win over Kell Brook last summer in which he claimed the IBF welterweight world title.

Unbeaten Spence, who has 19 KOs in his 22 wins, is aiming to carry on where he left off but 33-year-old Peterson is also in good form having returned to the ring last year to claim the 35th win of his career over tough Russian David Avanesyan.

“My goal is to unify the welterweight division in 2018, but this fight is a true test and Lamont Peterson is a veteran that I definitely will not overlook,” said Spence. “I sparred him in the amateurs and I know what he brings to the table. I have to get through him to achieve my goals and that is what I plan on doing on Saturday night.”

Peterson too is in an upbeat mood going into the fight and is ready for the challenge ahead.

“First off, I’m happy to be getting back in the ring,” said Peterson. “I’ve stayed in the gym and I’m ready to go. This is a fight I wanted and as I said before when I became a welterweight, I want to fight the best and make the fights that people want to see. I’m ready to give it my all and give the fans a great show.”

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to get 2018 off to a fantastic start with this special fight on Saturday night. Errol Spence Jr is one of the most gifted fighters in this sport and perhaps the very best at welterweight. He will be looking to prove that he is the undisputed number one at 147-pounds and that starts this Saturday night exclusively live on BoxNation when he takes on a former two-division world champion in Lamont Peterson. This fight has all the ingredients for an enthralling toe-to-toe matchup that BoxNation subscribers will not want to miss.”

