TwitterFacebook

Introducing undefeated middleweight prospect Eddie Ortiz

Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

26 year-old Eddie Ortiz is trying to be the next in a long line of top fighters from San Antonio, Texas.

In 2010, The 26 year-old started boxing at the age of 18. He was a lifelong athlete, who wanted to box his whole life, but his parents would not allow young Eddie to begin fighting until he turned 18.

Eddie embarked on a successful amateur career where he went 40-5, and along the way he captured the 2012 National PAL title, 2015 U.S. National title that catapulted him to be ranked number-two at middleweight and also a berth in the 2015 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Boxing Betting

Ortiz was training at the Zarzamora Gym in San Antonio under the guidance of Tony Ayala, Sr.

Ayala’s son, Tony Ayala, Jr. was managed by Dr. Brian Raditz. Raditz took over the manager duties of young Ortiz.

Boxing Tickets Looking for Boxing Tickets? Click Here and browse our boxing tickets page or visit Ticket Sellers directly >>> Ticketmaster UK, Ticketmaster USA, Eventim, Stubhub Viagogo, Ebay UK, Ebay USA, The Ticket Factory

Ortiz turned professional in 2016, and is undefeated with a record of 5-0-2 with three wins coming via knockouts.

The only two blemishes for Ortiz are two disputed draws when he fought in Philadelphia.

Ortiz describes himself as a boxer-puncher, who likes to exchange and he uses a lot of movement and footwork.

Ortiz will be in action on February 17th at The San Antiono Shrine Auditorium.

“My next fight is the next step towards my goal of being the top middleweight prospect in Texas, and then being a world champ,” said Ortiz.

Said Raditz, “He is a two-time National champion, he is tall at 6’3″ and I feel he has a big future in the sport.”

Read more articles about:
See Also

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US