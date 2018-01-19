Mercito Gesta: I’m not concerned with Jorge Linares’ power

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

PABA Welterweight Champion Tewa Kiram (38-0. 28 KOs) and lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) hosted a media workout today at Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles, Calif. ahead of their respective world championship bouts. Kiram will take on former interim WBC Super Lightweight Champion Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the vacant WBA Welterweight World Title, while Gesta will take on WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine World Champion Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) in a 12-round battle. The action takes place on Saturday, Jan. 27 in a special double main event at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The doubleheader will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark®beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

On the non-televised portion of the card, Armenian welterweight prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan (7-0, 4 KOs) will face Lucius Johnson (4-1-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round welterweight fight. In an exciting and rarely-seen battle between two undefeated prospects, Los Angeles native Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-0, 1 KO) will participate in an eight-round 126-pound clash against Las Vegas’ Francisco “El Alacran” Esparza (6-0-1, 2 KOs). Romero “Ruthless” Duno (15-1, 13 KOs) will fight for a second consecutive time at the “Fabulous” Forum in an eight-round lightweight battle against Sacramento, Calif.’s Yardley Armenta (21-9, 12 KOs). Kerobyan, Duno and Nava also participated in today’s workout. The non-televised undercard action will be streamed live on www.RingTV.com beginning at 3:05 p.m. PT/ 6:05 p.m. ET.

Here’s what today’s participants had to say at the media workout:

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

TEWA KIRAM, PABA Welterweight Champion:

“I have a great game plan that I have for next week. I can’t reveal it now, but if I find an opportunity, I’ll take it. Lucas Matthysse is coming from 140 to 147, so I feel good about that. I’ll be the naturally bigger guy in there. I’m very relaxed, even though this is my first fight outside of Thailand. I’m very happy and excited to come to America to fight for a world title. With a win, I’ll come back here very soon and fight again!”

MERCITO “NO MERCY” GESTA, Lightweight Contender:

“I’ve grown a lot and learned a lot since 2012, when I first fought for a world title. I learned how to take defeat, and I learned to make the most from my mistakes. Right now it’s a matter of taking all that I learned and putting it into the ring. I’m not concerned with Jorge Linares’ power, but he is fast and we’re taking that into consideration. I’ve been studying and working on applying pressure, but smartly to avoid mistakes. To my all my fans, don’t miss this great fight. I’m going to win that belt for you!”

FERDINAND KEROBYAN, Welterweight Prospect:

“My opponent’s name is Lucius Johnson, and he’s been a pro for a while now. We’ve done our research, and I’m looking forward to putting a great show for my fans and come out with a great victory. After fighting 7 times in 2017, I’m hoping this year I’ll be fighting for a championship belt. I want to get more experience on the way, and with experience I’ll be a more complete fighter.

ROMERO “RUTHLESS” DUNO, Super Featherweight Prospect:

“The win against Christian Gonzalez gave me a lot of opportunities. I was immediately signed and now I’m doing better than ever. I will give a good fight on Jan. 27, and we can show the world to never underestimate me. I’ve prepared well, and I’m ready for the next level and to take on even tougher fights.

TENOCHTITLAN “T-DOG” NAVA, Featherweight Prospect:

“I’ve been waiting for this fight for some time now. Now only is this a great opportunity to step up, but it’s an opportunity to give a great fight between two young, undefeated fighters. Esparza is young and tough, but I came into camp in great shape and I have a smart game plan to beat him.”

Matthysse vs. Kiram is a 12-round fight for the vacant WBA Welterweight

World Championship, and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Box and Galaxy Promotions. Linares vs. Gesta, a 12-round fight for the WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Championships is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle,” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The non-televised undercard action will be streamed live on www.RingTV.com beginning at 3:05 p.m. PT/ 6:05 p.m. ET.

For more information visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and www.hbo.com/boxing, follow on Twitter at @GoldenBoyBoxing, @hboboxing; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; visit us on Instagram at @GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow the conversation using #MatthysseKiram.

Tickets for Matthysse vs. Kiram are currently on sale and are priced at $10, $25, $50 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the Forum Box Office (Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. PST to 7:00 p.m. PST) at (310) 330-7300. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Photos and videos are available to download by clicking here or copying and

pasting the link http://bit.ly/MatthysseKiram into a browser. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for photos and videos used.

Read more articles about: Jorge Linares, Mercito Gesta

See Also