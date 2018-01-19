Part 3 of 3 | Lee Selby on fighters avoiding him; reveals the fights he wants in 2018

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Since winning the IBF world Featherweight Title against Evgeny Gradovich in 2015 Lee Selby has struggled to get the big fights against the likes of Gary Russell Jr, Oscar Rafael Valdez, Abner Mares, Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton.

Since picking up the title Selby has defended his title four times with wins over Fernando Montiel, Eric Hunter, Jonathan Victor Barros and Eduardo Ramirez.

Selby is due to fight again on May 19 and the next challenger is England’s undefeated Josh Warrington (26-0). Selby will travel to the home fighter’s backyard to defend his belt, something not many champions are willing to do.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

It’s been suggested by some boxing fans that fighters have been avoiding Lee Selby.

Speaking to Ringnews24.com, he added:

“I don’t think their avoiding me. I just don’t think they have materialised at the minute.

“My next fight is a big fight in the UK and it’s a high profile fight and people want to see it. So, once I beat Warrington I will move onto the Frampton fight and beat him and then the world’s my oyster, so to speak.

“I can then fight any of the big names and if I beat those in big style and fashion I think I would be able to draw the other challengers over to the UK.”

Selby has a path planned out in 2018 and he knows what he wants:

“The fights I would like would be Warrington, then Frampton and then Santa Cruz in that order.“

Santa Cruz didn’t leave USA when he won his belt back from Frampton. Selby wouldn’t mind travelling across the pond:

“It wouldn’t bother me [travelling]. I can’t see the fight being anywhere other than America.

“Ideally, I would like to get to the point where I could fight at The Millennium Stadium. If I keep winning and looking good it will be possible.”

Previously speaking to Ringnews24, Selby suggested he may have to move up weight but he has had a change of heart:

“I think I’ll stay at featherweight. There’s some big fights for me – I think I’ll stay down at featherweight for the moment. I only weighed 8.12 in my last fight so I should be able to do it comfortable.”

Lee Selby isn’t satisfied with boxing and something is missing. He’s hungry and want’s more:

“There’s more left to achieve. My full potential is yet to be shown in a boxing ring.”

Read more articles about: Josh Warrington, Lee Selby

See Also