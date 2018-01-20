THIRD-ROUND RESULTS: 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championships
The 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championships continued last night with Central New England (Greater Lowell) novice and open class action at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
Novice quarterfinals and semifinals matches were held last night, as well as preliminary bouts in the open division. The female championship bout in the middleweight class was also held last night, in which Amesbury’s (MA) Jessica McFadden edged Brookline’s Samantha Surface, 3-2.
The Fight of the Night was an open-class welterweight showdown between Salem’s (MA) Charlie Espinal and Amesbury’s Kenny Lawson, which Espinal won by a score of 5-0.
“It was a good night,” New England Golden Gloves Executive Director Bobby Russo said. “Good weather helped draw a big crowd, the largest of the season so far. There were a lot of good matches, some open division to go along with the novices. The Espinal-Larson match was the best of the night, a war from start to finish. It was the type fight you didn’t want either fighter to lose. Espinal had a little better boxing and experience that carried him to victory.”
The action switches to Thursday evening (Jan. 19) next week at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with more novice and open class matches. See the complete 2018 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
NOVICE
(Feb. 19, 2018)
LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)
Shane Jordan, Brockton, MA / Everybody Fights
DEC (5-0)
Michael Correa, Manchester, NH / Manchester Pal
LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)
Nelson Perez, Marlboro, MA / Upperkuts
DEC (5-0)
Robert Tomczyk, Sterling, MA / Palladin Martial Arts
WELTERWEIGHTS (152 LBS.)
Alexander Lynch, Quincy, MA / Grealish Boxing
DEC (4-1)
Konstantinos Papatsas, Waltham / Nontntum Boxing
FEMALE MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)
Jessica McFadden, Amesbury, MA / Union Street
DEC (3-2)
Samantha Surface, Brookline, Ma / Everybody Fights
(CNE championship final)
MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)
Mohammed Ibrahim, Boston, MA / unattached
DEC (5-0)
Jose DaCosta, Clinton, MA / Paladin
OPEN
LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.) – Semifinals
Jonathan DePina, Dorchester, MA / Everybody Fights
ESC1 (1:42)
Emmanual Antonetty, Lowell, MA / Lowell West End
Clay Scata, Framingham, MA / Nonantun Boxing Club
DEC (5-0)
David Semprit, Lowell, MA / Intenze 978
WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)
Peter Maher, Arlington, MA / Somerville Boxing Club
DEC (5-0)
Matt Difraia, Melrose, MA / Firicano Noxing
Charlie Espinal, Salem, MA / Private Jewels Boxing
DEC (5-0)
Kenny Larson, Amesbury, MA /Haverhill Downtown Boxing
MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 LBS.)
Yamarco Guzman, Methuen, MA / Canal Street Boxing
RSC1 (2:35)
Kevin Lewis, Framingham, MA / Bancroft Boxing
Henry Gedney, Gloucester, MA / Gloucester Boxing Club
DEC (5-0)
Julien Baptiste, Lowell, MA / Lowell Boxing Club
72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule
(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)
Central New England (Greater Lowell)
Semifinals: – Thursday, Jan. 25
Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 1
New England Tournament of Champions
Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 8
Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 15
Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Feb. 21
Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 22