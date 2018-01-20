THIRD-ROUND RESULTS: 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championships

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The 72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championships continued last night with Central New England (Greater Lowell) novice and open class action at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

Novice quarterfinals and semifinals matches were held last night, as well as preliminary bouts in the open division. The female championship bout in the middleweight class was also held last night, in which Amesbury’s (MA) Jessica McFadden edged Brookline’s Samantha Surface, 3-2.

The Fight of the Night was an open-class welterweight showdown between Salem’s (MA) Charlie Espinal and Amesbury’s Kenny Lawson, which Espinal won by a score of 5-0.

“It was a good night,” New England Golden Gloves Executive Director Bobby Russo said. “Good weather helped draw a big crowd, the largest of the season so far. There were a lot of good matches, some open division to go along with the novices. The Espinal-Larson match was the best of the night, a war from start to finish. It was the type fight you didn’t want either fighter to lose. Espinal had a little better boxing and experience that carried him to victory.”

The action switches to Thursday evening (Jan. 19) next week at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with more novice and open class matches. See the complete 2018 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

Season tickets for the remaining seven events are still available and reasonably priced at $75.00 (general admission). To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.lowellauditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students (ID required).

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

NOVICE

(Feb. 19, 2018)

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Shane Jordan, Brockton, MA / Everybody Fights

DEC (5-0)

Michael Correa, Manchester, NH / Manchester Pal

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Nelson Perez, Marlboro, MA / Upperkuts

DEC (5-0)

Robert Tomczyk, Sterling, MA / Palladin Martial Arts

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 LBS.)

Alexander Lynch, Quincy, MA / Grealish Boxing

DEC (4-1)

Konstantinos Papatsas, Waltham / Nontntum Boxing

FEMALE MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Jessica McFadden, Amesbury, MA / Union Street

DEC (3-2)

Samantha Surface, Brookline, Ma / Everybody Fights

(CNE championship final)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Mohammed Ibrahim, Boston, MA / unattached

DEC (5-0)

Jose DaCosta, Clinton, MA / Paladin

OPEN

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.) – Semifinals

Jonathan DePina, Dorchester, MA / Everybody Fights

ESC1 (1:42)

Emmanual Antonetty, Lowell, MA / Lowell West End

Clay Scata, Framingham, MA / Nonantun Boxing Club

DEC (5-0)

David Semprit, Lowell, MA / Intenze 978

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Peter Maher, Arlington, MA / Somerville Boxing Club

DEC (5-0)

Matt Difraia, Melrose, MA / Firicano Noxing

Charlie Espinal, Salem, MA / Private Jewels Boxing

DEC (5-0)

Kenny Larson, Amesbury, MA /Haverhill Downtown Boxing

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 LBS.)

Yamarco Guzman, Methuen, MA / Canal Street Boxing

RSC1 (2:35)

Kevin Lewis, Framingham, MA / Bancroft Boxing

Henry Gedney, Gloucester, MA / Gloucester Boxing Club

DEC (5-0)

Julien Baptiste, Lowell, MA / Lowell Boxing Club

72nd annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

Semifinals: – Thursday, Jan. 25

Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 1

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 8

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 15

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Feb. 21

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 22

