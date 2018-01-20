Is Tony Bellew vs David Haye II PPV worthy?

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The stage is set on the 5th May for another PPV battle between Tony Bellew and David Haye although it feels a bit as if it’s the fans that have the hardest battle for this one. Do they pay for it, what will they get for their money and ultimately do they believe it will actually go ahead!

Looking at the card itself at present there are 4 bouts on offer, the main event of Bellew V Haye, then we have the undercard which will feature Joe Joyce who will likely be in his 3rd fight by then. Michael “Venom” Page who will feature in his 2nd fight and Willy Hutchinson who again will be scheduled for his 3rd fight at that stage, no opponents have yet been named for any of the undercard fighters.

No disrespect to any of the fighters on the bill and as entertaining as the undercard might be I think it’s fair to say that based on this the decision is basically, do I want to pay to watch Bellew and Haye go at it again?

In fairness, the controversy of the first fight and the fact that Haye was injured, again, will lead to many people wanting to watch just to see if it was a fluke result due to injury or if Bellew can outsmart and outfight a fully fit David Haye.

The overriding factor may simply be that at 37 Haye’s body has taken so much punishment over the years that he will never be completely injury free. Make no mistake about it he has been an excellent fighter and given us many nights of worthwhile action and entertainment. He admits himself that he only has a few fights left in him and that this could be his last year as a professional fighter, and who’s to say he won’t break down again. We always hear that he has been repaired and is “better than ever” but then something happens and he is back for another operation. Indeed if we look back over the last few years he has spent more minutes on a surgeons table than he has minutes in the squared circle.

One of the other factors that might play a part in fans parting with their cash for this bill is that the date of the fight will be Cinco De Mayo. Although nothing is confirmed this could potentially be the date of another rematch, featuring pound for pound rivals Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo Alvarez. Let’s be honest here, if it turns out that we are asked to pay for this one as well then it would be reasonable to assume it would be a fairly easy choice which one you would buy.

However, both Haye and Bellew are outspoken and certainly know how to sell a fight. It won’t be long before we hear the war of words commence in the build-up to the fight and that is what will make all the difference. People still have to be convinced that this fight is happening and that they will see a war with 2 fully fit athletes. Tony Bellew cannot be faulted; he always comes ready for a fight and does seem genuinely eager to finally put any arguments to bed over the last result.

The final decision on whether it’s worthy of being a PPV fight will as always come down to the fans. We are almost at overkill on PPV fights and there will come a tipping point where people just say no I’m not paying for this one. Whether that applies to this fight or not remains to be seen, it might well be last minute decisions on a Saturday night for many before they click the “buy” button.

