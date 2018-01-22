Wes Smith want’s more fights in 2018

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Launceston fighting farmer Wes Smith hopes more fights ‘crop’ up in 2018 after a frustrating couple of years since turning professional.

The unbeaten welterweight (2-0,1 KO) is eager to put periods of prolonged inactivity behind him having only boxed once in 2016 and once last year.

Both of those were handy wins but the likeable Smith wants to kick on, starting with his third pro bout on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Love Lost’ show at Plymouth Guildhall on February 9.

Smith told BCB:

“It’s been slightly frustrating because I had my first fight in 2016 and then only one last year. There were a few injuries and setbacks but I want to be busy this year. We’re getting lots of shows down here these days thanks to Black Country Boxing and I want to be on as many of them as possible. I feel good and I’ve got a brilliant sponsor in Sport Support, who help massively in keeping me in good shape.

“I’ve enjoyed the boxing and training side of things so far, it’s just been the inactivity. I don’t feel like I’ve gone backwards because of that, but the gaps have been far too big between fights and I want to be out there regularly. You don’t want to be shaking off ring rust every time. I don’t really feel ring rusty but then again I don’t know any differently, do I?”

Like all fighters on the bill next month, Smith’s Christmas was effectively cancelled.

“I had to have a really sensible Christmas because obviously I was training all through the festive period,” he said. But I did take Christmas Day itself off, which was nice.

“Boxing takes priority and my family are good about it because they know how much it matters.”

Most boxers combine fighting and training with a ‘day job’ and Smith is no different.

“I’m working on the farm with my Dad,” he said. “It was difficult to combine the two for my fight last year because it was lambing season at the same time as I was preparing. This fight is before the lambing season so the workload is a bit easier and it’s more about the feeding and caring for the sheep before the season.”

Smith hopes to be busy enough to start making a name for himself in 2018.

He added:

“At this stage in the pro game you rarely know who your opponent is until right before the fight. But I don’t mind that. You just have to prepare yourself as best you can. But my goal for 2018 is to fight regularly and have a good fight against a decent, unbeaten fighter, maybe even for a title.”

Smith is joined on a packed card at the Guildhall by the likes of Darren Townley, Des Newton, Jack Bellingham, Louis Aitken, Jordan Platt and debutant Zane Turner.

The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

