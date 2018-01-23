Sean Davis Eager To Get Back To Winning Ways

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sean Davis believes it is crucial to get back to winnings ways after losing two of his last three contests.

The 28-year-old will compete on BCB Promotions’ ‘Now Or Never’ show – sponsored by BWI Events – at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, on Friday, 23rd of February, on the undercard of Frankie Gavin’s bid for the IBO World Welterweight Championship.

‘Showtime’ was narrowly defeated last time out by unbeaten Thomas Patrick Ward for the British Bantamweight title and was also stopped by the talented Gamal Yafai for the International strap back in May last year.

Davis has never shied away from a challenge, and he told bcb-promotions.com that he wants to use his platform here on the big stage to impress and get back to title level.

He said:

“It is massively important to get the win here at this stage of my career. Once you have been at the top levels you want to stay up there and to do that I need a win here.

“A loss will leave me in no mans’ land and that is something I can’t afford to go back to.

“If you look at my last fight for the British title, I was not far away from the win and with a few adjustments, I felt I could have got the job done.

“I will fight anyone with a belt in my division after this. It doesn’t matter who it is or where it is.

“I turned pro to get the title fights and that is what I am after. I don’t want to pick and choose my way through and I will fight whoever I have to fight to get the belts.”

The Hockley pugilist is guaranteed entertainment, his textbook skills and constant pressure keeping fans enthralled.

However, the Bantamweight is yet to earn a stoppage, and with him looking to put on a performance for his home crowd, this could be the perfect time for him to go all out in search of the knockout.

“I don’t want to take my foot of the gas,” he added. “There is still a lot of pressure, I need to win and I am taking it very seriously. Even though it isn’t for a title, this is a crucial stage in my career and I need to do something good here so I can knock on the door for titles later in the year.

“I am not a brash talker but all I will say is I train ridiculously hard. I am going to go in there fully prepared and get the win in a good fashion.

“I want to give the fans their value for money which they always get with me because I go 100mph in every round.”

Despite the heights he himself has reached in the sport, the fan favourite insists it is an honour to perform on this show and he is delighted to be a part of the burgeoning Midlands boxing scene.

“Being back in Birmingham on a big show and under our own BCB banner is fantastic. It is just up the road for everyone so I should bring loads of fans and it should be a cracking night.

“I am unbelievably proud to be on a show like this. I am a fan first and to have my name mentioned alongside some of the boxers that I have been is amazing.

“I look at the Midlands scene and it is booming at the moment. We have so much talent and loads of lads who will go to the British title and beyond so I am just really excited for it.”

