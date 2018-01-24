Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker ticket information

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the World Heavyweight title unification clash between Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office – and a limited number of tickets will go on sale on Monday January 29.

Joshua and Parker clash for the IBF, WBA Super and WBO World titles on an historic night of boxing in Wales, and after going on sale at midday today only a limited number of £300 and £600 tickets remain available for sale from the official ticketing partner, www.StubHub.co.uk

A number of production holds priced at £40, £60 and £80 go on sale at www.StubHub.co.uk from midday on Monday January 29.

Coach packages are on sale via www.seetickets.com with various pick up/drop off locations available throughout the UK.

For accessibility and wheelchair tickets – please contact the Principality Stadium via 02920 822432.

Official hospitality packages are available to purchase directly from Principality Stadium Experience. Both private suite and premium lounge packages are available to purchase, with prices starting from £450 per person + VAT. For further information please call the team on 02920 822 413.

Official Hospitality packages are also available via Sportsworld via www.sportsworld.co.uk or by calling 0208 9712966

Authorities are strongly advising fans to allow plenty of time to get into both Cardiff and Principality Stadium and to plan their travel before purchasing a ticket. Details can be found via the Information tab at: http://www.principalitystadium.wales/events/v/joshua-v-parker-2018-03-31

