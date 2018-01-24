TwitterFacebook

BCB Promotions return to Northampton in March.

The Midlands-based boxing promotion company are hosting a six fight card – ‘Marching On Together’ – at The Deco Theatre on Friday, 9th March 2018.

BCB return to Northampton after two successful shows in 2017, featuring a host of local talent.

The Felix Brothers – Dominic and Curtis – are once again in action alongside fellow Northampton boxer, welterweight Jamie Spence.

Northampton’s Nathan Reeve who made a winning ring return last year after a four-year sabbatical is also in action.

Northamptonshire MTK managed duo – middleweight Kieron Conway and cruiserweight Conroy Downer complete the card alongside undefeated Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker.

Tickets are £30 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door), £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07939 992 422.

Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at The Deco, Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE.

