Poindexter Knight & Janelson Bocachica to be on display on Friday night at The SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia

This Friday night at The SugarHouse Casino, two of the brightest welterweight prospects in Philadelphia’s own own Poindexter “The Savage” Knight, Jr. & Janelson Bocachica of Detroit will look to thrill the knowledgeable Philadelphia fight crowd as part of Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing Showcase Series.

Knight (1-0, 1 KO) the 2-time Philadelphia Golden Gloves champion and 2017 National Golden Gloves champion will be making his hometown debut as he will take on Jordan Morales in a bout scheduled for four-rounds.

The 22 year-old is very enthusiastic to be on display in front of the hometown fans.

“I am very excited to fight in my hometown in front of my family and friends,” said Knight. Friday Night you are going to see the next great fighter to come out of Philadelphia, PA, Poindexter Knight!”

Bocachica (8-0, 5 KOs) is the 2-time Michigan Golden Gloves champion and a 3-time National champion.

He will face Victor Gaytan.

The 19 year-old turned professional at just 17 years-old and has racked up eight impressive wins.

Being from the boxing rich city of Detroit, Bocachica is also ready to gain some new fans in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I’m super excited to fight in Philadelphia because there are tons of Puerto Ricans there, and I want them to see the next Boricua Boxing Star!” said Bocachica. “I really pushed my manager and promoter to have me fight on this card so that I can display Puerto Rico’s next Big Thing!”

“With that being said, Puerto Ricans know if it’s Goya it’s got to be good!”

Both fighters are promoted by Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing and managed by Split-T Management.

Split-T Management’s David McWater is no stranger to the Philadelphia fight scene, and he knows what impressive performances by his fighters could do for them

“Back in the day, I used to drive to Philadelphia all the time to watch boxing at the Blue Horizon,” Said McWater. “The whole Philadelphia boxing scene was so special as you got to see boxing at its purest. On Friday night, I, along with everyone at the SugarHouse Casino will enjoy the fights and see two future world champions put on a display of boxing that has not been seen since the Blue Horizon days.”

Ticket will be available at the door $125, $75 & $50.

First bout : 7 pm

