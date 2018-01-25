TwitterFacebook

Saunders v Murray And Flanagan v Hooker Double World Title Card Lands At The 02

Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren will stage a double World Title card on Saturday 14th April at The 02 in London featuring Billy Joe Saunders’ defence of his WBO World Middleweight Championship against domestic rival Martin Murray, alongside Terry Flanagan’s challenge for the vacant WBO World Super-Lightweight title against unbeaten American Maurice Hooker.

Saunders, fresh from a 12-round masterclass against David Lemieux in the Canadian’s home town, returns to the UK to face long-time rival Martin Murray. Saunders’ career-best performance in Canada has seen him risen to be considered by many the top active boxer in the UK and the Hatfield man is looking for 2018 to be the biggest year of his career.

Murray is the final hurdle for Saunders in obtaining a complete domestic whitewash of British and Irish Middleweights that already includes Andy Lee, Chris Eubank Jr, Spike O’Sullivan, John Ryder and Nick Blackwell. Should Saunders overcome Murray on the 14th April it is likely to clear the path for a blockbuster showdown for all the World Middleweight Titles against the winner of the highly-anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

In the other World Title clash on the card, unbeaten former WBO World Lightweight Champion Terry Flanagan faces unbeaten American Maurice Hooker for the WBO World Super-Lightweight Championship, in his first contest at the weight. Flanagan had defended his 135lb World Title 5 times before relinquishing the belt to move to Super-Lightweight, a more comfortable weight class for his stature.

02 presale tickets for this blockbuster evening of action are available via www.axs.com from 10.00am on Friday 25th January.

General sale tickets are available to purchase from AXS, Eventim and Ticketmaster from 10.00am on Monday 29th January.

Tickets prices: £40 (Tier), £50, £75, £100, £150, £200 and £300 (Hospitality)

