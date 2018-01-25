Ticket Information For Mikey Garcia v Sergey Lipinets World Title Showdown

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tickets will be on sale Friday for the world title showdown between unbeaten three-division world champion Mikey Garcia and undefeated junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets that takes place on Saturday, March 10 live on SHOWTIME from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Fans who purchased tickets for the originally scheduled event at the Alamodome on February 10 will have a 34-hour early access window beginning today at 12 p.m. CT until Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. CT to purchase their new seats.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions, are priced at $250, $150, $75, $50 and $20 and go on sale for the public on Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000 or 210 556-7390.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING co-feature will see two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy taking on Kiryl Relikh in a rematch of their thrilling fight last May, this time for the vacant WBA 140-pound world title. Action inside the Freeman Coliseum begins at 4 p.m. CT.

