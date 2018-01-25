The time is right for Zane Turner

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Amateur star Zane Turner insists the time is right to jump into professional waters as boxing thrives in the south west.

The Torquay light-heavyweight turns over to the paid ranks on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Love Lost’ show at the Plymouth Guildhall on February 9.

After a stellar amateur career which saw him reach the ABA national finals and the England squad, Turner is excited to test himself in the more cut-throat world of professional fighting.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“I’ve been boxing since I was 11,” he told BCB Promotions. “When I was 18 I was in the national finals of the ABAs and last year I boxed for the British amateur belt.

“I was asked at 18 if I wanted to turn pro but it wasn’t the right time because I was moving into the Seniors and wanted to do at least two or three competitions there, and get the experience.

“But now it feels like the right time. I’ve got great backing from my friends and family.

“I’m not worried about making the step. I can’t wait.”

Turner describes himself as more of a boxer than a puncher, but is happy to mix it up.

“It depends on the night,” he said. “I’m comfortable being quite loose, relaxed and chilled out. I like to move around, make them miss, then counter. But if it gets dirty or scrappy, I can brawl it out.”

Turner is joined on a packed card at the Guildhall by the likes of Darren Townley, Wes Smith, Des Newton, Jack Bellingham, Louis Aitken and Jordan Platt.

The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Tickets are £35 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

Read more articles about: Zane Turner

See Also