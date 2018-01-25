Usyk and Briedis face to face in Riga: Legacy is at stake

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs) and WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis (23-0, 18 KOs) exchanged words in Riga at the last press conference before the Ali Trophy semi-final bout in the Latvian capital on Saturday.

“I am going to entertain the crowd at the Arena Riga – that I can promise,” said Usyk.

“I have worked on some new things and Saturday you will see what I am talking about.”

10.000 fans are expected at the Arena Riga for the biggest unification fight in many years in the cruiserweight division; a semi-final in the World Boxing Super Series with a final in May in Jeddah, Saudi-Arabia and the Muhammad Ali Trophy at stake.

But hometown hero Briedis insists he doesn’t feel any pressure.

“My team is doing everything to take the pressure is off my shoulders. We are just concentrating on the fight. My dream is to deliver a fight that can go into the Boxing Hall of Fame.”

Said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland: “We are delighted to be in Riga. We have an absolute cracker. We have a fight between two world champions, two of the very, very best. We have a great arena and a country which seems captured by boxing and the fact that Muhammad Ali Trophy is coming to Latvia. We have a big showdown, Saturday night is all that boxing is about. Legacy is at stake.”

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

27/01/2018 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World)

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

03/02/18 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World)

Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi, Russia​

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World)

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

24/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg, Germany

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants (at start): 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs

