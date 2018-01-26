Lucas Matthysse promises fans they will see the machine this Saturday

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Fighters on the special double main event of Matthysse vs. Kiram and Linares vs. Gesta held a final press conference today ahead of the explosive Golden Boy Promotions card that will take place this Jan. 27 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. In the first part of this spectacular main event, former interim WBC Super Lightweight Champion Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) of Chubut, Argentina will take on undefeated Thai superstar Tewa Kiram (38-0, 28 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the vacant WBA Welterweight World Championship. In the second main event, Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) will face Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) in a 12-round defense of his WBA and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles. The event will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Here’s what today’s participants said at today’s press conference:

LUCAS “LA MAQUINA” MATTHYSSE, FORMER INTERIM WBC SUPERLIGHTWEIGHT:

“I’m excited this opportunity to fight for a world title. We prepared for this fight really well. We prepared in Argentina, and then finished in Indio. This Saturday, we will walk away with a world title. We know that he manages his distance well and that he has a good jab, but we prepared for that. We learned a few things, but I assure the fans that they will once again see the “Machine” this Saturday.”

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

TEWA KIRAM, PABA WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I’m very thankful that I’m fighting for a world title this Saturday against Lucas Matthysse. I’m looking forward to winning a world and taking the belt back to Thailand. Don’t miss out on this great show.”

JORGE “EL NIÑO DE ORO” LINARES, WBA AND RING MAGAZINE LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“Thank you for this opportunity, Mercito Gesta. I’m ready. I’m here to give a good fight. I trained in Japan, and I trained here in the states. I’m not thinking about any other fight right now. Gesta is a tough fighter. He’a a quick southpaw who is dangerous. It’s very important to be victorious this Saturday. Bigger and better things will come with a victory this Saturday.”

MERCITO “NO MERCY” GESTA, LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I just want to say thank you to the media and to HBO. This Saturday I’ll be coming to take home the title. I’ve been training hard for this fight. This is my second shot at a title, and I’ll make the most of it with a knockout victory.”

JOEL DIAZ, TRAINER TO LUCAS MATTHYSSE:

“Lucas Matthysse is the type of fighter I like to train. He’s aggressive. He has heavy hands. I’m committed to taking advantage of this opportunity–the opportunity that he has to win a world title. This Saturday you will see a new Lucas Matthysse.”

MARIO ARANO, MANAGER TO LUCAS MATTHYSSE:

“The time has come for Lucas Matthysse. He is the face of Golden Boy Promotions and Arano Box. I’m confident that Argentina will come to a standstill this Saturday night. The world will celebrate and applaud Matthysse’s victory.”

TERRY LAOSUWANWAT, PROMOTER OF TEWA KIRAM:

“Tewa [Kiram] is number one. He didn’t get there by luck. He worked hard for this opportunity. Tewa is taller and stronger. We are definitely not the underdog, and you will see that this Saturday.”

FREDDIE ROACH, HALL OF FAME TRAINER TO MERCITO GESTA:

“It’s been a really good training camp. He’s worked hard in training camp. I just want to wish the best of luck to our opponent.”

ERIC GOMEZ, PRESIDENT OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS

“This Saturday will be important because it is the first boxing event of international proportions. I want to thank our partners at HBO working with us to make yet another great card, and the Forum for one again hosting another Golden Boy fight. This Saturday we will have some of our most exciting fighters in tough fights on our undercard, and it will be headline by two spectacular matchups.”

Matthysse vs. Kiram is a 12-round fight for the vacant WBA Welterweight World Championship and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Box and Galaxy Promotions. Linares vs. Gesta, a 12-round fight for the WBA and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Championships, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle,” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The non-televised undercard action will be streamed live on RingTV.com beginning at 3:05 p.m. PT/ 6:05 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Matthysse vs. Kiram are currently on sale and are priced at $10, $25, $50 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the Forum Box Office (Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. PST to 7:00 p.m. PST) at (310) 330-7300. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and

www.hbo.com/boxing, follow on Twitter at @GoldenBoyBoxing, @hboboxing; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; visit us on Instagram at @GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow the conversation using #MatthysseKiram.

Read more articles about: Lucas Matthysse

See Also