Mis Downing Promotions looking for a big year in 2018

Mis Downing promotions is primed for a big year in 2018.

The New Jersey based promotion staged it’s inaugural events in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2017, and already has four dates on the schedule for 2018.

The 1st of those events will take place on Saturday night, March 10th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

“We are very excited for a great year of boxing,” said Mis Downing. “We have a tremendous event planned for March 10th where I will be co-promoting with Silver Spoon Promotions, and have Chazz Witherspoon in the main event. We have some of the best fighters in the area that will make up a great undercard.”

The full card and ticket information for the March 10th show will be announced next week.

“We have at least three more dates, and we want to feature great fights while providing the fans with terrific entertainment. We are also about to announce the signing of some terrific fighters that we plan to build and feature on our events. We are looking to bring a lot of shows to Atlantic City, and I want to congratulate the new mayor Frank Gilliam on his inauguration.”

“We are also looking forward to working with with Roy Jones, Jr. again. In 2017,we did a great show co-promoting with him in August, and we already have a commitment to do another show with him in Atlantic City.”

Mis Downing Promotions would like to thank their sponsors which includes The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, The Claridge Hotel, Fantasea Resorts, AEI Insurance, Urgent Response, HairX, Buy Smart Motors & New Vision Property Management.

