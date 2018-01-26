Ronald Ellis Faces Fellow Undefeated Super Middleweight Prospect Junior Younan

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis is preparing in Los Angeles for his main event matchup against fellow undefeated Junior Younan that headlines a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader on Friday, Feb. 2, live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs), of Lynn, Mass., and Brooklyn’s Younan (13-0, 9 KOs) will clash in the 10-round main event of a four-fight telecast that features eight fighters with a combined record of 113-3-3.

Ellis, who now calls Los Angeles home, has been working hard at the Iron Gym under the watchful eye of Jerry Rosenberg and his father Ronald Ellis Sr.

“My camp has been solid. I have been getting good sparring. We have been training for Younan like he is any other opponent,” Ellis said.

In Younan, Ellis has an idea on what his foe will bring to the ring on Feb. 2.

“I know he is a young and undefeated fighter,” he said. “I have been reading some things where he says he is going to bring the fight to me. He seems like he likes to talk a lot, but that doesn’t do anything come fight night.”

This will be the third ShoBox appearance for Ellis, as he is coming off an eight-round unanimous decision over Christopher Brooker last January. Ellis feels that his big fight resume will be the key against Younan.

“My experience will definitely be an advantage,” Ellis said. “I have been here on ShoBox two times before. I will be relaxed and comfortable as we approach the fight. This is his first time. I expect him to be real hyper.”

“This is a natural progression for me. I went from fighting on the undercard of ShoBox, and now I am the main event. A win will get me world ranked and hopefully catapult me into the Saturday night fights on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING. I know I can’t look ahead. I need to win first.”

The event is promoted by GH3 Promotions and Roc Nation Sports in association with Victory Promotions and Ringside Ticket. Tickets are just $10 general admission prior to the event and $20 on Feb. 2. For more information call: 1.800.HOT.WINN ext. 7117.

About ShoBox: The New GenerationSince its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 74 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.

