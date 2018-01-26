Straight To The Semi’s For The Super Series

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

BCB’s Midlands Boxing Super Series has seen the field halved, meaning the chance of lifting the Midlands Area Super Featherweight Title has doubled for those still involved.

Luke Jones, Paul Holt, Indi Sangha and Louis Fielding are the four men still in the running to become the the champion when the competition is done and dusted.

The elimination tournament, staged by Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions, starts on Saturday February 10, in the Stadium Suite at Walsall Football Club.

There will no be no quarter-final ties after the withdrawals of Kane Baker, Manny Zaber and Josh Baillie, while Jack Summers also no longer features.

Chasetown’s Jones now takes on Paul Holt, a Brummie based in Nuneaton whilst Tamworth’s Louis Fielding steps in with Derby’s Indi Sangha over six rounds.

Walsall’s Rachel Ball and Coventry’s Jordan Cooke also feature in the home corner in other offerings on the Midlands Boxing Series’ first fight night.

Tickets are still on sale now through the boxers on Facebook or online at iboxingtickets.com. Alternatively, call the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416.

They are priced at £35 standard and £60 ringside, the latter option to include food. It will be £40 entry on the door on the night.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall will sponsor the show and host the weigh in and after-show party (over 18s).

