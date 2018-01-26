Undefeated prospects Crocker, Joyce, Ward, McCullagh, Maxwell, Williamson and Dickinson will feature on Frampton-Donaire

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated prospects Crocker, Joyce, Ward, McCullagh, Maxwell, Williamson and Dickinson will feature on action-packed April 21 bill

Seven undefeated prospects have been added to an already-stacked undercard for Carl Frampton’s April 21 headline bout against Nonito Donaire in Belfast.

Frampton and Donaire will clash in a much-anticipated Featherweight battle on a Frank Warren-promoted bill at the SSE Arena, live in UK and Ireland on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Frank Warren and MTK Global last week revealed that the support bill will also feature three tasty all-Ireland battles – and another batch of up-and-coming talent has been now added to the card!

Four Irishmen – including two Belfast natives – and three English fighters are among the fighters unveiled today, with Lewis Crocker, David Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh and Steven Ward making up the home contingent while Troy Williamson, Sam Maxwell and Alex Dickinson will also feature on a bill brimming with up-and-coming stars.

Lewis Crocker, David Oliver Joyce, Steven Ward and Alex Dickinson all featured on last November’s ‘Frampton Reborn’ card with the trio set to return to the SSE Arena on April 21.

Hard-hitting hometown Welterweight Lewis Crocker (4-0, 4KOs) will be looking to maintain his knockout streak following his first-round stoppage win over Hungarian Gyula Rozsas two months ago, fellow Belfast native Steven Ward (6-0, 2KOs) is coming off the back of a six-round points win over Przemyslaw Binienda of Poland, while Rio Olympian David Oliver Joyce (5-0, 4KOs) delivered one of his most impressive pro performances so far last November when the Mullingar man halted Barcelona-based Nicaraguan Reynaldo Cajina.

Derry Super-Bantamweight Tyrone McCullagh (9-0, 5KOs) is the fourth Irish fighter to be added to the card and he will be aiming to follow up an impressive win over previously-undefeated German Tom Tran in Belfast last month.

Former Team GB amateur star Sam Maxwell (5-0, 4KOs) is one of three English fighters set to cross the Irish Sea and the Commonwealth Games medallist could be looking to record his seventh victory on April 21 as he was this week added to MTK Global’s March 16 ‘Mersey Beat-Down’ bill in Liverpool following his third-round stoppage victory in Germany last November.

Heavyweight Alex Dickinson (3-0, 2KOs) is also scheduled to box in Liverpool in March before fighting in Belfast where he recorded his last win on the ‘Frampton Reborn’ card, while Darlington Middleweight Troy Williamson (5-0, 3KOs) makes up the undefeated prospects added to the bill.

The April 21 fight night will also feature three tasty all-Irish fights as Dubliner Jono Carroll (15-0, 2KOs) clashes with Belfast’s Marco McCullough (18-4, 11KOs) for the IBF European Super-Featherweight title, Tyrone McKenna (15-0-1, 6KOs) meets Light-Welterweight rival Philip Sutcliffe Jr (14-2, 9KOs), while WBO European Champion Conrad Cummings (12-1-1) and Irish champion Luke Keeler (13-2, 5KO) will do battle at Middleweight.

*A limited number of tickets for Frampton v Donaire are available to purchase from the SSE Arena Belfast Box Office, www.ssearenabelfast.com and 0044(0)28 9073 9074. Prices range from £40 (tier) to £400 (inner-ring hospitality).

Read more articles about: Carl Frampton, Nonito Donaire

See Also