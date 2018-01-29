50th Show Anniversary For Fight Club OC On Feb 15 – Tixs on Sale NOW

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Any anniversary is special but when it is your 50th that makes it extra special and that is what the February 15th Fight Club OC show will be. Yes, it was seven years ago that Fight Club OC was launched in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center and on Thursday, February 15th the most successful club fight promotion in America will celebrate its 50th show anniversary.

And to all the fans that have supported this series over the past seven years a tremendous thank you from promoter Roy Englebrecht and the entire Fight Club OC staff. For tickets, all priced at $60 are on sale at http://www.socafights.com

The 50th Anniversary show will be special as it will showcase four pro boxing bouts and three pro mma bouts. Our Featured Boxing Bout of the night will be Long Beach’s

Jarret Jeter at 7-1-1 (2 KO’s) who will face

Roger Gutierrez (5-1-1 (4KO’s) from Pacoima, CA. MMA fans are in store as our featured MMA fight will be a girls fight featuring Paolo Ramirez from Guadalajara, MX versus Tricia Straight making her debut out of San Diego. Plus other local stars Filly Rubalcava, Osman Diaz, De’Von Abraham, Kory Kelly and George Acosta to name a few.

Doors Open at 6:30pm with Happy Hour at Baja Blues starting at 5:30pm. All tickets can be purchased online at http://www.socafights.com.

