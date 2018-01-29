The rise of Andrew Selby: European title shot next

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

‘Superstar’ Andrew Selby, 29, of Barry, South Wales, is now 10-0 as a professional. His talent has been known about for a long time. In April, he will look to win the European Flyweight title, in France, against unbeaten Vincent Legrand.

Andrew Selby is a two-time Gold medalist in the European Amateur Championships (2011 & 2013). He’s won Silver and Bronze at the World Amateur Championships (2011 & 2013). He represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games, losing to eventual winner Robeisy Ramirez. Interestingly, he’d sealed qualification to the Games by defeating Khalid Yafai. He’s been ranked as the No.1 amateur, in his weight, in the World.

He went 9-1 in the “World Series of Boxing”, representing British Lionhearts and Italian Thunder. The lone loss was due to eye damage in his final fight. He defeated Irish star Michael Conlon in one of his contests. Even as a 17-year-old, he faced Vasyl Lomachenko, losing on points. But, there was always a sense that the mercurial talent could deliver more.

In 2015, he turned professional at the Newport Centre in South Wales. Trained by Tony Borg and managed by Sanigar Events. The same trainer/manager combination that guided Andrew’s older brother Lee to the IBF featherweight title. The first opponent was Tanzanian Haji Juma. Selby impressed with a fourth-round stoppage.

Since the debut, he’s gone from strength to strength. Winning the British title in his fifth bout, outpointing Louis Norman over twelve rounds. Andrew stopped Filipino Jake Bornea, in seven, to win the vacant IBF Inter-Continental Flyweight title. He followed that by winning the WBC International Flyweight title, the experienced Ardin Diale was totally outboxed over ten rounds.

The level of opposition has been good through-out his professional rise. It took a step-up in 2017, when he faced Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales, at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff. Selby was down in the first round but came back to impressively win a twelve round decision. His last fight was against tough Mexican Maximino Flores, he won that via decision. The fight was a WBC Flyweight Eliminator.

Incredibly, after just ten fights, Andrew Selby is now on the verge of a WBC World title shot against reigning champion Daiga Higa of Japan. First up, is a shot at the vacant EBU (European) Flyweight title. His opponent is a former champion, Vincent Legrand. The Frenchman has also held the EBU-EU title. Still only 26-years-old, he’s racked up an impressive 26-0, 16 KOs record. He turned professional back in 2009. He’ll enter the ring as the taller man by two inches, at 5’8.

The fight will take place on the 28th April 2018 in Douai, Northern France and be promoted by Europrom. Selby will be the away fighter but he’s vastly experienced at fighting on the road. In Legrand, he’ll be a facing a southpaw who has a decent KO ratio and has, also, done the twelve-round distance. Legrand will be facing his toughest test. Nobody on his record compares to the Welshman. His best wins are over veteran Italian Andrea Sarritzu and Belarussian Valery Yanchy.

Selby constantly, and effortlessly, switches stances between orthodox and southpaw. He has lightning reflexes and decent power. Legrand is going to have more than he can handle.

It’s another exciting step in Andrew Selby’s storied career. It’s a step that, I believe, he will take and emerge victorious in France.

