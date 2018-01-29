USA Boxing announces USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

USA Boxing announced today the three cities that will host the 2018 USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour.

Boston, Manchester (NH) and Springfield (MA) will welcome two of the world’s top amateur boxing teams for friendly duals. Each city will showcase up to 12 bouts, that will all be live streamed, free of charge, on USA Boxing’s website.

The tour will kick off March 12 at Boston’s Royale Entertainment Complex, followed by matchups on March 15 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. Manchester will close out the duals on March 21 at The Manchester Downtown Hotel. Boxing will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST in all three cities, and tickets will be made available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

The American delegation will be led by Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, CO), who represented Ireland at the 1988 Olympics before becoming the head of the Irish boxing program for over 10 years.

Headlining Team USA’s roster will be 2017 World Championship bronze medalist Troy Isley (Alexandria, VA). USA Boxing’s team will also include a number of up-and-comers such as 2016 Youth World Champion Marc Castro (Fresno, CA), who is making his highly anticipated international elite debut this year.

Other American’s include 2016 Youth World Champion and 2017 Elite Continental Championships silver medalist, Delante Johnson (Cleveland, OH), 2017 USA Boxing Heavyweight National Champion Jared Anderson (Toledo, OH) and 2016 Youth World Championship bronze medalist and 2017 USA Boxing Super Heavyweight National Champion, Richard Torrez (Tulare, CA). A full roster for each city will be released closer to the start of the tour.

The Irish team, which will be under the guidance of former world champion and head coach Bernard Dunne, will announce their boxers at the conclusion of its National Championships in February.

Read more articles about:

See Also