Barry Jones’s, Kell Brook vs Siarhei Rabchanka Prediction; Liam Smith vs Kell Brook could happen in a world title fight

Kell Brook returns to Sheffield Arena in his comeback fight from back-to-back losses to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr. His opponent is Belarus fighter Siarhei Rabchanka who boats a record of 29 wins, 22 KO’s and two losses.

‘The Special One’ hasn’t won a fight since March, 2016 when he defeated Kevin Bizier in an IBF title defence. His record stands at 36 wins, 25 KO’s and two losses.

BoxNation commentator Barry Jones spoke to Ringnews24 about the fight:

“Brook wins – if he’s focused and up for it, which I think he will be. Billy Joe going to the Ingle gym has probably helped Brook by giving him a kick up the back side because at the minute he’s not the top dog anymore. I think being the top dog probably gave him complacency. Billy Joe’s doing wonderful things – I think he’ll want to be proving he’s the premium fighter in the Ingles gym.

“I think he’ll be focussed and I think he’ll stop Rabchanka. Ranchanka is good but he hasn’t got the best or quickest of feet. I think if you hold your feet in front of Brook who’s a massive welterweight and he’ll be a massive light middleweight, super welterweight as well – I think he gets the stoppage, it’s a good fight to come back to actually.”

Kell Brook has had a horrible time with injury in his last two fights. He suffered a broken right eye socket against Gennady Golovkin and nine months later he broke his left eye socket against Errol Spence Jr. With such horrific injuries you can’t help but think this could be Brook’s last year in boxing.

“Who knows? I don’t really know. I don’t think anyone really knows how badly they really were. I think if they were really bad like they were in his last couple of fights, I don’t think we’d see him again.

“Listen, all boxers now especially where he is in his career. He’s had a long and quite a lustrous career especially in the latter part. They all want to cash in but to what determent to your health – would you take a little bit of a risk? I think is those facial damages were really bad then I think he would have packed it in, I don’t think we’d see him again. He’s earned enough money in his last couple of fights to probably sit back and enjoy it.

“I think we might see a couple more years in him yet. It all depends on the scene and who’s around. If Liam Smith picks up a world title which is doable, let’s be honest. Sadam Ali is a good fight but he is beatable. He’s probably favourite to beat Smith. If can get a win there and get a world title – that’s two British fighters fighting for the world title. That’s a good fight and anything could happen and it depends who’s around at the time – I think we might see him for a couple of years yet.”

