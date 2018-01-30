The rematch is on: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A sequel to the most anticipated boxing event in years will arrive on Cinco De Mayo as Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) will clash in a historic and highly anticipated 12-round rematch Saturday, May 5. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Details regarding venue and tickets will be announced shortly.

In September of 2017, Canelo and GGG met in a battle of the world’s two top middleweights, battling toe-to-toe over 12 rounds of high drama that ended in a split draw. The fight drew a record crowd for an indoor boxing event in Las Vegas, selling out the T-Mobile Arena in less than two weeks and bringing legions of fans from Mexico to Kazakhstan and everywhere in between.

Alvarez, the 27-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is the veritable face of boxing. After capturing two world titles and the lineal championship in the super welterweight division, Alvarez moved up to middleweight to capture the WBC, Lineal and Ring Magazine World Titles with a Nov. 2015 victory against Miguel Cotto. Alvarez has maintained his status as the lineal champion ever since, and in a historic Sept. 16 showdown last year, Alvarez fought to a 12-round split draw against Golovkin. Alvarez is eager to erase all doubts regarding his status as the best middleweight in the world on May 5.

“I’m delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history,” said Canelo Alvarez. “This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best. This time, [Gennady] Golovkin won’t have any excuses regarding the judges because I’m coming to knock him out.”

Golovkin, the 35-year-old wrecking ball of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, was a dominant amateur standout and Olympic Silver Medalist before turning professional in 2006. Since then, Golovkin has been on an historic trajectory, knocking out one opponent after another to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO World Middleweight Titles. During this run, Golovkin maintained an unblemished record that included a 23-fight knockout streak, which ended with a unanimous decision victory against Danny Jacobs in March 2017. In September of the same year, Golovkin went the distance in a historic split draw against Alvarez, which has merited a much-desired rematch in the eyes of boxing fans.

“I am ready to battle Canelo again and am happy he took this fight again,” said Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. “This is the fight the world wants. This is the fight boxing deserves. I didn’t agree with some of the judges’ decisions in the first fight. This time there will be no doubt. I am leaving the ring as THE middleweight champion of the world.”

“Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 will be boxing’s biggest and best event of 2018 as these two elite fighters once again go head-to-head to determine who is the best middleweight in the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “I expect we will see even more fireworks in the rematch as both fighters know there more is at stake now than before.”

“This is the fight boxing fans have been waiting for since the controversial outcome of last September, and the ONLY fight Gennady has wanted since that decision,” said Tom Loeffler, Promoter of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. “Gennady is ready for this historic record-tying 20th title defense where he will demonstrate his superiority over Canelo. Gennady is on a mission to prove he is still the best middleweight in the world today and one of the best fighters of his era.”

“It’s a special moment for the sport when two of boxing’s most accomplished competitors-both in their prime- agree to meet again in the ring to settle who is the man in the middleweight division,” said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports. “Canelo vs. GGG 2 is the boxing event of the first half of 2018 and we are pleased to present it live on HBO Pay-Per-View.”

Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,” Fred Loyal Insurance, Tsesnabank and Capital Holdings. The event will take place Saturday, May 5 and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

