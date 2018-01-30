Tickets on sale for world title card at the O2

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tickets are now on sale for Frank Warren’s blockbuster double World Title card at The 02 on Saturday 14th April.

Hatfield star Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO World Middleweight Championship against domestic rival Martin Murray on home soil after his career-best performance against David Lemieux in Canada.

Terry Flanagan bids to become a two-weight World Champion when he challenges for the vacant WBO World Super-Lightweight title against unbeaten American Maurice Hooker.

General sale tickets priced from £40 (Tier) to £300 (Hospitality) are available to purchase via www.axs.com.

Full ticket prices:

£40 – Tier

£50 -Tier

£75 -Tier

£100 – Floor/Tier

£150 – Floor

£200 – Ringside

£300 – Hospitality

