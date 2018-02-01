Jarrell Miller Taunts Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

If you look at the news online in the sport of boxing, a lot of the talk surrounds all of the big fights taking place this coming year, as there are a plethora of matchups coming up.

The heavyweight division is again very intriguing, as we will have much of the landscape changed in under one month’s time. On March 3, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face off with former interim WBA champion Luis Ortiz at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Later that same month we will witness IBF/WBA champion Anthony Joshua squaring off with WBO champion Joseph Parker in London. That fight is another treat and we will see if Parker has enough boxing acumen to get past Joshua’s strength and physical prowess.

Between the Wilder vs. Ortiz and Joshua vs. Parker matches, we will have a great sense of clarity once all of the dust settles. Many in the sport are dying to see Wilder one day face Joshua, but what about the other challengers on the come up.

Undefeated Brooklyn-born heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is as colorful as they come in the heavyweight division. Miller (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) and has been going on a nice run lately, having pulled stoppage victories out over Fred Kassi, Gerald Washington, and Mariusz Wach.

Miller is not shy at all, and recently took to his personal Instagram Account to address recent reports about a possible fight between him and Anthony Joshua sometime in the future. In an article at www.boxingnews24.com, Miller is mentioned by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn as an option and Miller had something to say.

“[Two] things we need to clarify. Eddie Hearn says is AJ gets past Parker and I get past my respected opponent [then Joshua vs. Miller] in Brooklyn. But we know 90% of promoters are full of straight [sh*t] so everybody needs to save this article. Because, marks my words, I’m going to win and watch the excuse after I win again.

“So let’s see if [Eddie Hearn] will really put his money [where] his mouth is,” Miller continued. “AJ vs. Big Baby in Brooklyn in 2018. I will believe it when I see the contract.”

But Miller wasn’t done there. He also took notice of the recent rumblings by Wilder, who recently said he would be able to take out a prime Mike Tyson if the two were to meet in a fantasy matchup.

“This [jack*ss] talking about Mike Tyson,” Miller said of his fellow Brooklyn native and former undisputed champion. “This is the dude that be tripping over his pencil feet half the time, can’t take body shot[s] and got wobbled in 18 oz. Gloves by [David Haye] in sparring. Go back to acting.”

Miller definitely has no problem putting his name out there and he seems ready for any challenge at heavyweight. Who knows if he has the skills to be a champion, but he has established himself as an entertaining contender at the forefront of the division for the time being.

