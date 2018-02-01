Montana Love to face Sam Teah

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated super lightweight Montana Love will face streaking Philadelphia prospect Sam Teah in the opening bout of ShoBox: The New Generation this Friday, Feb. 2, live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

Cleveland native Love, who was originally scheduled to fight on a non-televised undercard bout on Feb. 2, replaces Wellington Romero, who was forced to withdraw on Monday with a back injury.

Teah (12-1-1, 5 KOs) vs. Love (8-0, 4 KOs), is an eight-round super lightweight matchup that will serve as the opening bout of what is now a three-fight ShoBox telecast.

In Friday’s main event, undefeated 168-pound prospects Ronald Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs) and Junior Younan (13-0, 9 KOs) will clash in a 10-round super middleweight bout. In the co-feature, Thomas Mattice (10-0, 8 KOs) will face two-time ShoBox winner Rolando Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight matchup.

NOTE: A previously announced matchup between Devin Haney and Harmonito Dela Torre was pulled from the ShoBox telecast after the Filipino Dela Torre encountered visa issues.

Love was an accomplished amateur who compiled a 174-13 record and won a bronze medal at the 2012 National Golden Gloves Championships. The 22-year-old southpaw recently sparred with Adrien Broner and served as head sparring partner for Robert Easter Jr. as the IBF Lightweight World Champion prepared for his title defense against Javier Fortuna on Jan. 20.

Teah, of Philadelphia by way of Liberia, has won five in a row and owns a 2015 ShoBox victory over previously undefeated O’Shaquie Foster.

The event is promoted by GH3 Promotions in association with Roc Nation Sports, Victory Promotions, and Ringside Ticket. Tickets are just $10 general admission prior to the event and $20 on Feb. 2. For more information call: 1.800.HOT.WINN ext. 7117.

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

