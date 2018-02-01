Thomas Mattice only focused on getting the win

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated lightweight prospect Thomas Mattice is preparing in Cleveland for his matchup against Rolando Chinea that is part of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader this Friday, Feb. 2, live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Mattice (10-0, 8 KOs), of Cleveland, Ohio, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania’s Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KOs) will clash in the eight-round co-feature of the three-fight telecast.

Mattice has been working hard for his national television debut.

“Camp has been going great. We finished everything up over the weekend, and now we are just relaxing and getting ready for Friday.”

Despite this being Mattice’s first fight in front of the camera, the 27-year-old is treating this like any other fight.

“I am going in like this is any other fight. The only difference is that this is a progression, a step up. Like all the other fights, I am just focused on getting the win.”

Mattice is letting his team do all the scouting, while he focuses on his own business of training and getting ready for the opportunity ahead of him on Friday.

“I am just letting my team handle the scouting of Chinea. We drew up a gameplan based on that, and now I am just going to go in there and execute it.”

“I just expect a great performance. For the fans that haven’t seen me, they can expect a fighter who can box and can bang. I just want everyone to tune in, and see a great fight. I have a lot of confidence that I will get the job done on Friday.”

The event is promoted by GH3 Promotions in association with Roc Nation Sports, Victory Promotions and Ringside Ticket. Tickets are just $10 general admission prior to the event and $20 on Feb. 2. For more information call: 1.800.HOT.WINN ext. 7117.

For more information visit www.sho.com/sportsfollow on Twitter @ShowtimeBoxing, @SHOSports, #ShoBox, or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SHOSports.

About ShoBox: The New GenerationSince its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 74 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.

